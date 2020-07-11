‘Left-to-Die’ Cam Newton Cuts WWE-Like Promo on Instagram [WATCH]

“They ain’t never seen this Cam before. You know how I know, cause I ain’t never seen him before.”

Those are the words of New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton on a recent Instagram post that had me so hyped, I wanted to find the nearest hill and pretend I was Walter Payton. The former 2015 NFL MVP signed an incentive-laden one-year deal with the Patriots that only guarantees him $550,000, and if he reaches all of his bonus checkpoints, only tops out at $7.5 million for the upcoming season.

The pay cut (though Newton is far from destitute) is a lot for a professional athlete of Newton’s caliber to absorb. However, he appears to be channeling it properly.

If things work out as planned, the Patriots and their fanbase could be the beneficiaries of a savagely motivated, 6’5″ 245-pound monster who is still just 31 years old, and ready to stick it in the faces of the Carolina Panthers, and anyone else who has doubted him.

Take a look at this epic video and tell me you don’t think the WWE’s Vince McMahon might consider placing a call to gauge Newton’s interest in a crossover event. There are two parts, and you don’t want to miss a word of it.

Cam Newton Looking Himself in the Mirror

In the video, Newton says, it feels like he was “left to die,” referring to the way he was treated by the Panthers,

If you watched the Michael Jordan Last Dance documentary during the spring, you know that one of the most dangerous things that can happen is for an elite athlete to find ways to keep themselves motivated.

Sometimes, it’s difficult because they may have a list of accomplishments a mile long, and it is tough to answer the question: what else do I have to prove? That’s clearly not the case for Newton.

He is highly motivated by what he feels was a disrespectful dismissal from the Panthers, and though he’s not saying it publicly, he might feel a little insulted by the lack of interest on the free-agent market during this offseason. In any case, this ball of motivation appears poised to explode.

Cam Newton Tells His Son, “We Headed North”

At the end of the second part of the video, Newton tells his son, they aren’t going to Charlotte, they’re headed north. It evoked feelings of freed African-Americans leaving the south. Obviously, this isn’t nearly as important as those journies, but it’s dramatic and emotional, and that’s a huge part of what is required to gain the extra edge in football.

Few have a way with words like Newton in the NFL. It’s hard to put into perspective, but as a speaker, he has qualities similar to Ray Lewis and Brian Dawkins, though his delivery is far smoother and calm.

Judging by the level of respect he gets from his peers, it seems he is effective at motivating and gaining buy-in. The closer we get to the start of the 2020 season, the more I believe, we ain’t never seen this Cam before.

