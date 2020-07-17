Patriots Will Have Major Restrictions During Training Camp and Season

On Friday, some of the NFL’s policies on safety and guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic were revealed, and let’s just say the life of an NFL player will be very different this season, assuming there is one.

Some of the Restrictions for the NFL Season

Per Dan Graziano of ESPN, here are a few of the restrictions NFL teams will have during training camp and the regular season.

No use of public or private transportation to or in other cities.

No leaving hotel to go to restaurants open to the public.

No room visits by anyone outside the traveling party.

No use of shared hotel facilities (pool, gym, etc.)

Masks required while traveling.

Buses at no more than 50 percent capacity.

At least one open seat between passengers on the plane.

The question that emerges as we read through these guidelines is how will the NFL ensure or enforce these rules, especially the ones that are related to hotels and such?

What Some Patriots Players are Saying About the Upcoming Season

Like their peers across the league, multiple New England Patriots players have spoken up about their concerns heading into the 2020 season.

The McCourty twins (Devin and Jason) spoke about it on their podcast Double Coverage.

Yeah, I think everybody’s nervous because the norm is that we just go to work — we put in a lot of work, we bond together, we lift, we’re in close quarters. It feels like that’s all being taken away from us, so I don’t know how to react. I don’t know what’s it’s going to be. I love how a lot of players’ attention has been on what’s going on outside of football — and I think we’ll continue to do that — but figuring out football, to me, seems to be the hardest thing right now,” Devin said. “We hope, but I don’t know if we’ll figure it out, honestly.

Veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu tweeted this question once some of the details about restrictions for the upcoming season.

So is everyone going no huddle this year or?? — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) July 10, 2020

While anxieties among some are high, others are still trying to maintain some level of normalcy as they prepare for the 2020 season.

New Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and some of his new teammates have been working out together, despite the National Football League’s Player Association advising against such activities.

We can only hope everyone remains safe and the season can still take place with as little damage done as possible.

