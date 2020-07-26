Patriots Make Massive Cuts to Trim Roster Down to 80

Because of COVID-19 precautions, NFL teams needed to trim their rosters to 80 players, and the New England Patriots wasted no time getting their roster up to code. A day after releasing veteran cornerback Lenzy Pipkins, the Patriots cut nine undrafted free agents.

Patriots Cut Nine Undrafted Free Agents

The Patriots are now at the NFL requirement for roster size heading into training camp with the following players having been released.

Bill Belichick elects against 90-man roster/split-squad setup. Patriots release following players (1st reported by @globejimmcbride) S Malik Gant

WR Will Hastings

QB Brian Lewerke

S Adarius Pickett

WR Sean Riley

QB J’Mar Smith

LB Kyahva Tezino

DT Courtney Wallace

WR Isaiah Zuber — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 26, 2020

Will Hastings

Hastings’ release stands out because he is a former college teammate of Jarrett Stidham. There was talk he could have an excellent chance of making the team because of his chemistry with the man most expected to be the team’s quarterback in 2020. However, when the Patriots signed Cam Newton, expectations shifted and the former NFL MVP became the frontrunner to start at quarterback. Perhaps that played a role in Hastings being released, or maybe he just had slim chances of making the roster in general.

Brian Lewerke and J’Mar Smith

At one point, it seemed Lewerke and Smith would battle for the third quarterback slot on the roster. Once again, Newton’s arrival likely changed things.

The Patriots are almost certainly going to move forward with Newton, Stidham, and Brian Hoyer as quarterbacks. Lewerke and Smith had almost no chance to make the team–even if COVID-19 hadn’t impacted the season.

Kyahva Tezino

This one might sting a little more than the others. Tezino had his share of fans already in Pats Nation because he was such a highly regarded college player at San Diego State and he seems like the kind of undrafted free agent destined to have a professional success story.

If he does, the linebacker will likely write those pages with another organization.

Isaiah Zuber

OF all the players released, Zuber seems like the most talented and the guy with the best chance of actually making the team. He has the kind of athletic ability to win jump balls, and the shiftiness to make defenders miss after the catch. He also has upside as a return man. Chances are, the decision to release came down to potential when compared to Miami, Fla’s Jeff Thomas, and the Patriots chose to keep Thomas, who was also an undrafted free agent.

