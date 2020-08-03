Patriots WR Not Cleared for Camp, But Could Return Soon: Report

Mohamed Sanu landed on the Physically Unable to Perform list to start training camp, but don’t expect him to be there long.

The veteran wide receiver should be coming off this designation soon, per Patriots insider Evan Lazar of CLNS.

Mohamed Sanu and Others Begin Season on PUP

Sanu, Sony Michel, and Brandon King are all starting training camp on the sidelines, but all three of them can come off PUP at any point during this time period. In fact, per Lazar, who referenced a source, Sanu is not expected to miss much time at all.

The expectation is that Sanu is not in jeopardy of missing any serious practice time and is on track to be ready for the season opener against the Miami Dolphins on September 13, per a source.

The Season Ahead for Sanu

The 2020 season is huge for Sanu. Beyond the obvious desire to perform well and win that is present in most NFL player’s minds, Sanu is in a contract year, and he’s coming off an injury-riddled 2019 season that saw him miss action.

He had offseason ankle surgery, but he has been among the most prolific Patriots on Instagram during the offseason showing fans tons of his recovery and training.

Based on what we’ve seen on social media, if nothing else, Sanu looks healthy. He has worked out during the offseason with both Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham, and that’s part of the reason most expect him to be ready.

There’s likely even more pressure for Sanu to be ready by the start of the season as the Patriots have been hit hard by players opting out due to health concerns during the pandemic. Veteran wide receiver Marqise Lee signed with the Patriots in the offseason, but he is one of eight players to opt-out.

There are now few veterans available in the receiving corps, and the tight end group is even younger. No matter who is at quarterback, he’ll need some experience pass-catchers like Sanu to make his job easier.

The Others on PUP

Michel is the other big name on PUP. The starting running back from 2019 had a down year and has battled various lower-body injuries during his career. He’s coming off foot surgery and there is a chance he could miss Week 1 against the Dolphins. With an abbreviated training camp and no preseason, things are far from ordinary, and that could provide some unexpected opportunities for young players like Damien Harris, and even undrafted free agent rookie J.J. Taylor, whose chances of making the team grew tremendously after Brandon Bolden opted out.

The next few weeks should be a whirlwind and eventful.

