Patriots WR Draws Huge Compliment From Bill Belichick

It’s not easy to draw a compliment out of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. The Hoodie was complimentary of Gunner Olszewski’s progress since the 2019 NFL season.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Bill Belichick Says Gunner Olszewski Has Come a Long Way

After spending much of the offseason working out with Julian Edelman, and getting himself into great shape, the fruits of Gunner Olszewewski’s labor appears to be showing.

During a video conference call, Belichick talked up Olszewski’s toughness, competitiveness, and his improvement since last season. Olszewski seems to have established a connection with veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer, but he’s probably going to need to seek to find the same kind of continuity with Cam Newton, who appears to be leading the race to become the team’s starting quarterback.

Stiff Competition at Wide Receiver

I think everyone already knew Edelman, second-year-pro N’Keal Harry, and Jakobi Myers were likely locks to make the 53-man roster. Mohamed Sanu, if healthy–which he has been–would also probably fill one of those roles. From there it would be a battle during training with camp with newly signed veterans like Damiere Byrd and Marqise Lee having something of an inside track. Well, Byrd has shown some flashes, and Lee opted-out due to COVID-19 concerns.

That leaves Olszewski and a group of undrafted free agents like training camp standout Devin Ross, to battle for the other spots available at receiver. Based on the Patriots’ familiarity with Olszewski and the positive take Belichick shared on him, it seems he could be in line to get one of those spots–even if it means he’ll be playing on special teams.

Also Read: