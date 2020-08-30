Patriots’ New Fan-Favorite WR Gets Strong Player Comparison

The New England Patriots may have a new fan-darling player that will ignite cheers, chants, and a major following. Gunner Olszewski is getting big-time comparisons from Patriots coaches and members of the media.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi recently appeared on WEEI and he gave Olszewski some high praise.

“The second best Wide Receiver in camp has been Gunner Olszewski… with the way he moves, he reminds you of [Danny] Amendola.”

The Training Camp Performance Has Turned Heads

During the training camp practices leading up to the Patriots’ 2020 NFL season, no wide receiver or tight end had more receptions than Olszewski. The Patriots’ all-world cornerback and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore has had an up-close-and-personal look at Olszewski in training camp this year and in 2019.

He talked about Olszewski’s growth since last season.

He’s definitely gotten better. I think he’s gotten stronger, gotten quicker. The longer you’re in that offense the better so he has definitely taken a step from last year, competing against him, you know he’s going to go hard every snap. That’s one thing about him, he’s very fearless, he doesn’t care. That’s the way you have to be to be a good receiver in this league.

Because of this, is there any question where Olszewski will be once the 2020 NFL season starts?

Gunner Olszewski is a Lock to Make the 53-Man Roster

Aside from Julian Edelman, and perhaps second-year-pro N’Keal Harry, there may not be a player in the receivers’ room who can make a more definitive claim to a spot on the 53-man roster than Olszewski.

Over the offseason, Olszewski has gotten bigger, faster and more sudden overall. If he’s not catching passes from Cam Newton in Week 1, then it’ll be a shock.

