Jarrett Stidham Has Another Setback in His Quest to Win Starting Spot

Things headed south for Jarrett Stidham this week as the second-year-pro seems to have definitely fallen behind Cam Newton in the race to be the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback in 2020. In fact, Stidham may even be behind veteran Brian Hoyer at this point.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Jarrett Stidham Suffers a Hip Injury in Practice

On Friday, Stidham was limited during stretching drills and didn’t participate in the throwing exercises as he had earlier in the week. The reason: an injured hip that sent him to the hospital for evaluation on Thursday night.

As it turned out, Stidham isn’t expected to miss major time, but this was just the latest blow to his chances to beat out Newton and Hoyer on the Patriots’ depth chart.

The Interceptions Are Bigger Than the Injury

While the injury, if it’s a lingering issue, could cause Stidham some obvious issues, the interceptions are perhaps an even bigger problem. No matter the environment, seven interceptions is a lot for anyone to dismiss. While he has completed 72 percent of his throws, the seven turnovers could be the death blow for him, at least at this point in his career.

From the moment the Patriots signed Newton, it appeared he would be the odds-on favorite to win the job. During the first week of padded practices, he, Stidham and Hoyer have all had their moments. However, Newton’s mobility, ball security, and intangibles seem to be out-weighing Hoyer’s steadiness and experience, as well as Stidham’s lively arm.

Also Read: