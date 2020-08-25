Patriots Veteran WR ‘At Risk of Being Cut’: Report

The 2020 NFL season is huge for Mohamed Sanu, but one New England Patriots insider insists the veteran may not make it to the regular season on the roster.

Mohamed Sanu ‘in Danger of Getting Cut’

After an injury-riddled 2019 season, Sanu worked hard in the offseason to get himself into great shape. He passes the eyeball test from a conditioning standpoint, but some of the issues he had last season seem to be lingering.

As CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar states in the video below he believes Sanu could be in danger of being cut.

Mohamed Sanu at Risk of Being Cut? Rohrwasser Still Struggling & Other Patriots Camp Observations

Major Competition at Wide Receiver

Patriots training camp has had some surprisingly strong performers at wide receiver. Obviously, Julian Edelman is a lock to make the roster—even though he has battled some nagging injuries. N’Keal Harry has been up and down in practice, but it’s far too soon for the team to give up on such a promising prospect. After all, the Patriots drafted him in the first round in 2019. The team will do everything they can to get the most out of the investment.

The surprising guys have been Gunner Olszewski and Devin Ross. Both undrafted players have made a strong bid to make the roster this year. If one, or both make the 53-man roster, that could impact Sanu’s chances of making the cut.

Why Sanu Still Seems to Be a Guy the Team Needs

The biggest thing Sanu has going for him is experience. That’s the one element that he possesses that Olszewski and Ross lack. Also, he’s been something of a mentor for Harry and some of the other younger guys. Also, he seemingly has some chemistry with likely starting quarterback Cam Newton.

Because of those things, I’m still inclined to include him in my projected 53-man roster.

