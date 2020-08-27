Patriots Top Rusher Makes Surprising Return to Practice

When news spread that New England Patriots RB Sony Michel was headed to the Physically Unable to Perform List, many thought he might not be back until the regular season. Surprise, surprise, Michel returned on Wednesday looking leaner and faster at practice.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Sony Michel Returns

It appeared not one member of the Patriots’ regular media group knew Michel would be returning to the team on Wednesday. However, the 25-year-old out of Georgia, who has led the Patriots in rushing both of his years in the NFL.

Michel has had leg and knee injuries since college, and he had another procedure done on his knee during the offseason. This is what landed Michel on the PUP list. Mixed with his history of injuries, it’s easy to see why Michel’s return was in doubt. Not only did Michel practice at full steam, but he also reportedly looked slimmer and quicker.

How Did Michel Look at Practice?

Per several members of the Patriots’ local media, Michel was noticeably leaner. He’s used to playing as heavy as 225 pounds, but apparently, he has chosen to angle for more quickness and elusiveness this season.

No matter what he does, Michel is going to have to find a way to remain healthy. The Patriots have a plethora of talent at running back. Second-year-pro Damien Harris has looked good in practice, as has undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor. James White has taken it easy during training camp, but most believe he won’t miss many reps.

Rex Burkhead looks invigorated and as if he’s playing to grab his piece of the pie as well. In addition to those known commodities, the Patriots also still have the newly signed Lamar Miller on the PUP list. He was expected to provide the Patriots with some speed and versatility.

However, he has been unable to get on the field as he’s still rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered in the 2019 preseason while still a member of the Houston Texans. At any rate, Michel clearly has designs on re-claiming any momentum he might have lost while out of action.

Perhaps Miller will make his own surprise appearance soon. He and others who have yet to make their presence felt in practice are running out of time before the beginning of the season.

Also Read: