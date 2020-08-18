Patriots’ Surprising WR Threatening to Steal a Roster Spot

The New England Patriots may have a surprising player making a mark in training camp. Undrafted free agent Devin Ross is threatening to steal a roster spot.

Devin Ross One of the Patriots’ Early Training Camp Stars

On the two most competitive days of Patriots practice, you could make a strong argument that Ross has been the biggest standout performer. In fact, Pats Pulpit’s Bernd Buchmasser called Ross one of camp’s biggest winners on Monday. He wrote:

While the top of the Patriots’ wide receiver group appears to be set with Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry and Mohamed Sanu either locks (Edelman, Harry) or near-locks (Sanu) to make the team, the depth spots behind the trio are up for grabs. Ross is apparently making a strong case for himself early in camp. He was part of a position drill last week that featured the top wideouts — Edelman, Harry, Sanu, Jakobi Meyers — plus James White, and yesterday reportedly caught a touchdown against Stephon Gilmore. Today, he added a 50-yard reception from Brian Hoyer for the session’s biggest play.

The TD catch, which you can see an image in the pic that leads this subsection, was one of those moments people will remember because it came against the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Gilmore.

The fact that Ross followed that up with a 50-yard reception from Hoyer on Monday only further validates him.

Ross stands 5’11” weighs just a little under 200 pounds and just turned 25 last week. He was a part of the Patriots’ practice squad from October to January when the team elevated him ahead of the upcoming season. He played four years at Colorado but wasn’t a major standout. His best year was his junior season when he made 69 catches for 784 yards and five touchdowns in 2016.

Who is Devin Ross’ Competition for a Spot?

Ross may have a leg up on some of the undrafted free agents from 2020. The promising Jeff Thomas was injured and didn’t practice on Monday. Another UDFA, Will Hastings was limited because of injury. That would likely mean Ross has to outshine UDFA Isaiah Zuber, who was a late callback after injuries and the COVID-19 opt-outs took a toll on the Patriots’ roster.

If Ross continues to perform as he has for the first two days of competitive camp, it will be hard for Bill Belichick to leave him off the 53-man roster.

