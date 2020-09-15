Patriots Linked to 3-Time Pro-Bowler In Potential Blockbuster Trade

The New England Patriots clearly need weapons at wide receiver, and the Cleveland Browns are said to be shopping Odell Beckham Jr. Let the rumors and speculation begin.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Odell Beckham Reportedly on the Trade Market

Beckham Jr., 27, is reportedly available for the right offer, per WFAN’s Mike Francesa.

I hear Browns, who are clueless, looking to trade Odell — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) September 15, 2020

This news set off a wave of speculation as Beckham was the second prominent wide receiver in the NFL to have his name mentioned as a potential trade chip on Tuesday. Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson removed all references to the team from his social media out of frustration. He wants a contract extension, and up to now, the Bears haven’t come to an agreement with him.

Can the Patriots Afford Beckham and What Would it Cost Them in Assets?

This question was posed to Patriots cap expert Miguel Bexan on Twitter on Tuesday. As he shares, the Patriots are in prime position for one of these kinds of trades.

All of them since the Patriots have close to $26M in cap space. Cap space is not an issue for the Patriots. https://t.co/nos9G1YxQV — Cap Space = $25,992,081 (@patscap) September 15, 2020

Because the Patriots have an obvious need for a playmaker at receiver, and tons of salary cap space that would make a trade for just about any receiver feasible, it’s only natural they get mentioned as a potential suitor for Beckham Jr. and Robinson.

The Patriots have been linked in trade rumors to wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Allen Robinson. Should Bill Belichick make a deal for one of the big name wideouts? 👀 pic.twitter.com/q2UlxdkS5g — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) September 15, 2020

If the Patriots were to deal for Beckham, the Browns would be in search of draft assets to help jump start yet another rebuild. The Browns were pummeled in Week 1 by a monstrous Baltimore Ravens team, and spirits are low in Cleveland.

It could cost the Patriots a second and fifth-round pick to get Beckham, and perhaps one other middle-round selection with the Browns agreeing to give back a fifth through seventh-round selection.

Would Beckham Be Worth the Trouble?

Beckham should be in his physical prime. He has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in all but one of his six seasons in the NFL. The only exception was the 2017 campaign when he played in only four games for the New York Giants because of injury. While there is no arguing his playmaking ability, which is something the Patriots need, there is a concern about his impact on team chemistry. Beckham has acquired a negative perception with the media and with some coaches and personnel throughout the league, and that could be seen as a red flag.

However, the Patriots have never shied away from that sort of player in the past. Remember, this is the same team that brought in Antonio Brown during the midst of some of his main problems. Beckham and Cam Newton also share a friendship that could help to ingratiate the concept of adding the three-time Pro-Bowler to the squad. If the Patriots have a choice, they would be wiser to look at Robinson. Don’t let the celebrity and commercial notoriety fool you. From a pure ability standpoint, Robinson is on Beckham’s level, and there would appear to be a lot less baggage to deal with if the Patriots traded for Robinson.

Perhaps nothing comes of this, but it seems as though the Patriots will need to add a piece to their passing game, and Robinson or Beckham Jr. could that piece.

Also Read: