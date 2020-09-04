‘Dear New England’ Cam Newton Addresses Pats Nation After Being Named QB

It’s been a big week for Cam Newton. The New England Patriots‘ named him their new starting quarterback.

Say that out loud: “Cam Newton, New England Patriots’ QB1″…it has a special ring to it. The 31-year-old former NFL MVP took to social media on Thursday to acknowledge being appointed the starting quarterback and being elected a team captain by his teammates.

Cam Newton Gives a Glimpse Into His Preparation and Mentality

It has been a while since we saw one of Newton’s workout and rehabilitation videos on his Instagram account. Clearly, Thursday’s big news was cause for a bit of celebratory reflection. The video above is just a preview of the full-length version on his YouTube channel.

In the full video, Newton is seen slowly jogging on a track while letting his audience in on a conversation he had with himself. “Do you believe in me?” Newton asked himself. That’s a pretty relatable exchange many of us have with ourselves during times of self-reflection, especially when trying to rebound from hardship which is often the genesis of self doubt.

This is part of the reason it is so inspiring to some to see Newton win the starting job. The Patriots need him and everything he brings to an audience, but Newton also needed this success to bury some of the recent failures.

Julian Edelman Speaks on Cam Newton

One of the most respected members of the Patriots, Julian Edelman has sung Newton’s praises. He was recently a guest on the Greg Hill show on WEEI and Edelman said this about Newton’s arrival and impact on the team which led to him being elected captain:

He came in with an energy, he came in with a purpose, and he came in as a natural leader and that’s what you want to see at that position. It’s one of those things where you’re excited for it because now we can get it going.

Patriots fans are hoping they will be excited about what Newton brings to Foxborough throughout the 2020 season. The first game of the regular season is Sunday, September 13 when the Patriots host the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins.

