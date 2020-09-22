Patriots’ James White Posts Touching Instagram Message

The New England Patriots‘ James White tragically lost his father in a car accident ahead of the team’s Week 2 game vs. the Seattle Seahawks. White posted on Instagram for the first time since the accident that also left his mother in critical condition.

It’s always tough to try to celebrate a life and mourn a death at the same time.

The Unfortunate Story of White’s Parents’ Accident

Just before the start of the Patriots’ Week 2 Loss to the Seattle Seahawks, news broke on White’s parents being involved in an accident in Florida. Quickly, the information was confirmed, and White’s dad, Tyrone was reported dead, and his mother was in critical condition.

Condolences and well wishes poured in from all over the Patriots player fraternity and the NFL family.

@SweetFeet_White Praying for you & your family | May God strengthen you — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) September 22, 2020

So heartbroken to hear the news of the tragedy of my great friend and forever teammate @SweetFeet_White. There are few people that come into your life that do EVERYTHING the right way… — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 21, 2020

James is one of them. Kind, gentle, loving, fiercely competitive and hardworking. His parents raised an amazing son. And we are all grieving with James as he is going through this difficult time. Love you my friend — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 21, 2020

Damn prayers goes to @SweetFeet_White that’s 💔 — De'Jon “Scoota” Harris (@Scoooota8) September 20, 2020

@SweetFeet_White love you bro! Praying for you! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 20, 2020

White Missed the Patriots’ Week 2 Loss Vs. Seattle

Obviously, White was a late scratch from the game due to the tragedy, and the Patriots went with Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and J.J. Taylor at running back. The team struggled to get production from that group and much of the weight fell on Cam Newton’s shoulders, and he nearly engineered a great comeback.

While some of the stagnation in the running game might have been related to the offensive line’s play slipping a bit from their dominant Week 1 performance, and/or the Seahawks keying on that area of the Patriots’ attack, it could also be said New England missed the presence of their veteran captain in the backfield.

Will White Return For the Week 3 Game Vs. Las Vegas?

There is no word on White’s availability for the Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots organization, which offered to fly him to Florida immediately following the tragedy, would obviously give him as much time as he needs to get himself together mentally to return to the field.

We’ll likely know later in the week if there is a chance White will be active. As has been said numerous times, my prayers are with him and his family.

