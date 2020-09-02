Who Will Take Mohamed Sanu’s Spot On the Patriots’ Roster?

The New England Patriots have elected to release veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. We know the team will keep at least five receivers on the 53-man roster, but who will take Sanu’s spot?

Source: The #Patriots are releasing veteran WR Mohamed Sanu. A surprise. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2020

Gunner Olszewski has seemingly played himself into a spot with a standout training camp that has drawn raves from teammates and coaches.

Besides him, who else figures to make the roster at wide receiver that wasn’t on the 53-man squad in 2019?

Devin Ross

If you followed the Patriots training camp, a commonly mentioned name was Devin Ross. The 25-year-old, 5’11” receiver out of Colorado has yet to play a down in a regular-season NFL game, but he lit up the Patriots’ secondary with several big plays during practices.

It seemed every day Ross was coming down with the unofficial catch of the day. That big-play ability will be a major value on a Patriots offense that is a bit starved for guys who can make things happen downfield. Sanu was likely released because of his inability to gain separation. Ross showed that wasn’t an issue for him, and that could be a big reason why he’ll get a spot on the 53-man roster.

Jeff Thomas

This might be a slight stretch, but don’t discount Jeff Thomas’ chances of making the 53-man roster. The undrafted rookie battled injury early in camp and saw limited time. However, his calling card is speed, run-after-the-catch ability and dynamic kick returning skills. These are all very valuable assets for the Patriots because of their aforementioned challenges on offense.

Coming out of the draft, Thomas clearly had enough talent to be drafted, but concerns about his off-the-field character kept him from hearing his name called. The Patriots have given him a shot, and needless to say, if he is released, he would likely be signed quickly by another team with a need for a speed receiver. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Patriots make that a moot point.

