Patriots N’Keal Harry Gets Flattened By Small Dolphins CB [WATCH]

The New England Patriots‘ N’Keal Harry is 6’3″ 225 pounds, and the Miami Dolphins’ Jomal Perry is 5’10” 185 pounds. Clearly, size isn’t everything in the NFL.

What Happened on the Play?

During the first quarter, Harry made a reception on a swing pass from Cam Newton. Harry scampered toward the sidelines and was met by Perry with a big hit that only the latter appeared to be prepared to absorb.

Harry was playing way too tentative and less than decisive. After he catches the ball, he initially accelerates but decelerates just ahead of the contact, and doesn’t choose to run out of bounds. The play took place early when the Patriots were still trying to get a first down to stay away from third down. This is the kind of play that could have set the tone for the rest of the game.

Thankfully for the Patriots, the defense picked up the slack until Newton and the Patriots’ offense found its stride.

Harry Had a Few Other Rough Spots

If you’re wondering if this was the breakout game the Patriots and all they’re fans have been waiting for since Harry was drafted in the first round of the 2019 draft, it wasn’t. Harry did have five receptions for 39 yards, which isn’t spectacular, but there were some key first downs in the mix there.

However, Harry had a costly fumble inside the five-yard line that temporarily shifted the momentum in the Dolphins’ favor. It appeared as though the Patriots were set to take an insurmountable lead as Harry ran for the pylon, but he was stripped by Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker.

The ball rolled into the endzone for a touchback. The Dolphins marched down the field and scored a touchdown to bring the score within three points. Newton and the Patriots rallied to answer the score with one of their own, and ordered was restored.

In Week 2 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks, Harry and the Patriots may not get past a fumble and egregious finishes after a decent run after the catch.