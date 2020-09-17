It seems everyone always wants to get inside of the head of “The Hoodie” to learn what he’s thinking.

Few players know Bill Belichick better or as good as former New York Giants, Washington Football Team, and Cleveland Browns linebacker Carl Banks. Belichick and the New England Patriots need a playmaker at wide receiver, and the speculation is flying as it relates to the top names who could be available at the position.

Banks, a current WFAN personality, recently appeared on Heavy with Scoop B. Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson and I spoke to Banks about several topics including the possibilities of the Patriots chasing Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. and the Chicago Bears’ Allen Robinson. There are some who doubt the fit because of OBJ’s strong personality.

However, Banks feels confident OBJ would be “about the team, and about winning” in New England. Most of all, it appeared Banks emphasized, OBJ “wants good coaching.”

Take a look at the interview:

VideoVideo related to ‘he wants good coaching’: nfl legend on odell beckham-patriots rumors 2020-09-17T18:28:08-04:00

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The Odell Beckham Jr. Component

From a pure talent standpoint, few players in the NFL are on OBJ’s level. He has good-to-elite speed, spectacular body control, excellent strength, otherworldly hands, and while he’s not Reggie Wayne, OBJ is an underrated route runner.

His presence would almost immediately electrify the Patriots’ offense. He’d give the team a weapon that would make things easier on Julian Edelman and second-year pro N’Keal Harry. The attention OBJ commands from defenses would free up others in the passing game.

OBJ and Patriots quarterback Cam Newton are already good friends who established chemistry during the offseason as the two worked out together.

If what Banks says is true about OBJ, it’s hard to imagine a better landing spot than New England if the Browns are entertaining the thought of moving him. In case you’re wondering about the feasibility from a salary standpoint, that wouldn’t be an issue. The Patriots currently have more than $25 million in cap space and OBJ is set to make $14 million this season.

It’s a doable deal if the Patriots don’t mind parting with the draft assets and taking on the remaining three years on the contract.

Carl Banks’ History With Bill Belichick

Banks was voted to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1980s. He was a key member of the Giants’ defense that also included Leonard Marshall, Harry Carson and LAwrence Taylor. Belichick was the Defensive Coordinator for that team from 1985-90, and he was the linebackers coach when Banks was a rookie in 1984.

Later in Banks’ career, he played linebacker for the Cleveland Browns when Belichick took over as head coach. In total, he spent nine of his 12 years in the NFL playing for Belichick. Because of this experience, Banks is what one might regard as an expert when it comes to relating to Belichick’s coaching style.

As a former Giant and New York sports personality, his time in the Big Apple allowed him to be very familiar with OBJ who spent the first five years of his career with the Giants.

Also Read: