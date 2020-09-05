Patriots Cut Roster Down to 53-Man Limit

Saturday, September 5 is a day that some NFL players have been dreading but perhaps it won’t be as bad for some thanks to a new NFL rule. The New England Patriots waived a slew of players to get their roster down to the 53-man limit, but because the NFL is allowing players with any level of experience to be added to the practice squad, there is a bigger chance released guys can resurface with their last team.

New England Patriots Final Cuts

Here is a list of the players the Patriots have released. There are some surprises.

RB Lamar Miller

WR Jeff Thomas

LB Terez Hall

DT Bill Murray

WR Devin Ross

DL Nick Thurman

OL Tyler Gauthier

TE Jake Burt

K Justin Rohrwasser

K Nick Folk

LB Scoota Harris

QB Brian Lewerke

FB/TE Paul Quessenberry

OL Ben Graden

TE Paul Butler

WR Andre Baccellia

LB Cassh Maluia

CB D’Angelo Hall

CB Myles Bryant

TE Rashod Berry

LB Tashawn Bower

RB J.J. Taylor

DL Xavier Williams

WR Isaiah Zuber

Four more are expected before the end of the day to bring the roster to 53.

Patriots’ Most Surprising Cuts

Cassh Maluia

It’s not too surprising to see a fifth-round selection released, and it’s even less reason for alarm considering the new practice squad rules. However, it appeared Maluia was showing well enough in training camp to be a part of this team from Day 1.

His speed and playmaking ability had been discussed by various outlets, thus it was slightly surprising to see him released. If he clears waivers, he seems like a lock to hit the practice squad. You can group Scoota Harris and Jeff Thomas in that same group.

Devin Ross

You could make the argument that Ross made some of the most memorable and impacting plays at receiver of anyone at his position. However, he came to camp as a longshot to make the 53-man roster and if he latches on to the practice squad, or is claimed off waivers by another team, it would still be a major plus for him and an advancement in his career.

The fact that he didn’t seem to find chemistry with Cam Newton, the team’s new starting quarterback, might have played a role. Still, he seems like a good fit for the practice squad.

Nick Folk

At first glance, it’s shocking to see Folk and Rohrwasser on the cut list. At the moment, the Patriots don’t have a kicker on their roster.

Clearly, that will change and Folk’s release could have been a technicality. He could be brought back as soon as Monday. The bigger story here is Rohrwasser’s failure to make the club. Obviously, the team believed in him and while he has a strong leg, he couldn’t find the consistency needed.

If he doesn’t make the practice squad and winds up out of the NFL, critics will blast the Patriots for every position player they passed on in the fifth round and beyond of the 2020 NFL Draft who turned out to be good players.

