Patriots Sign Powerful, Under-the-Radar Rookie WR

The New England Patriots added another wide receiver to their practice squad on Tuesday. This time, it was powerfully-built SE Missouri State star, Kristian Wilkerson. At 6’1″ 214 pounds, Wilkerson looks like a potential backup for N’Keal Harry, and someone capable of making something happen after the catch. Take a look at some of his highlights from college.

Kristian Wilkerson HighlightsHighlights of SEMO WR Kristian Wilkerson – the new UDFA Titans WR!! 2020-05-12T22:34:03Z

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Where Did Wilkerson Come From?

Wilkerson becomes the second rookie free agent the Patriots have signed who most recently spent time as a part of the Tennessee Titans’ training camp. Also on Tuesday, the Patriots made the signing of Mason Kinsey official. While Kinsey hails from tiny Berry College, Wilkerson had more experience against bigger competition at SE Missouri State.

The Ohio Valley Conference school isn’t exactly in the midst of an SEC-like team grouping, but the Redhawks did get an opportunity to get throttled by the Missouri Tigers during the 2019 season. The game wasn’t pretty as the Tigers prevailed 50-0 and Wilkerson had just one catch for 15 yards. Some might look at this as a reason to believe Wilkerson doesn’t have what it takes on the next level, but that might not be the case.

If an offensive line is incapable of blocking a team’s defensive front, Jerry Rice is going to have a hard time posting big numbers. Suffice to say, as a team, the Redhawks were overmatched against the Tigers.

Grabbing two guys who spent time in Tennessee’s camp does say something about the Patriots’ connection to the Titans’ organization. Former Patriots great Mike Vrabel is the current Titans head coach, and it seems clear the two are vibing on some of the same guys.

Wilkerson’s Chances of Being Called Up to the 53-Man Roster

Like Kinsey and Isaiah Zuber, another undrafted free-agent rookie, Wilkerson will have his opportunities to impress on the practice squad. However, realistically, his best chances of moving up will have to come from an injury.

Quite honestly, it would probably be an injury to N’Keal Harry, which is one of the last things the Patriots would want to see happen to their offense. Harry is going to be counted on as a major downfield threat, and that biog-bodied receiver Cam Newton has thrived with during his career. Of all the players currently on the Patriots’ 53-man roster and practice squad, Wilkerson is the only other player built similarly.

Also Read: