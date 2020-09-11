Patriots Rule Out Key WR For Week 1 vs. Dolphins

The beginning of a potential breakout season for New England Patriots WR Gunner Olszewski will have to wait. The fast-improving wide receiver was ruled out of the Week 1 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins on Friday with a lingering foot injury.

Here’s your full Patriots-Dolphins injury report pic.twitter.com/VREC213IBx — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 11, 2020

