Patriots Rule Out Key WR For Week 1 vs. Dolphins

The beginning of a potential breakout season for New England Patriots WR Gunner Olszewski will have to wait. The fast-improving wide receiver was ruled out of the Week 1 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins on Friday with a lingering foot injury.
Here’s your full Patriots-Dolphins injury report pic.twitter.com/VREC213IBx
— Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 11, 2020
Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!
Also Read:
- Cam Newton Reveals ‘Main Reason’ He Signed With the Patriots
- Cam Newton Snubbed On Huge NFL Kickoff List
- Cam Newton Battling Familiar Foe For Top Jersey Sales
- Julian Edelman’s Injured Knee: Update on His Status for Week 1
- Patriots Re-Sign Athletic Inside LB for 53-Man Roster