Stephon Gilmore Has Monstrous Task Ahead of Him on Sunday Night

The New England Patriots head to the Emerald City on Sunday night to take on the Seattle Seahawks. Russell Wilson is always a problem, but his most beastly receiver, D.K. Metcalf might wind up being a terror, and he could be all-world cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s primary responsibility.

The Seahawks have a plethora of weapons in Wilson, Tyler Lockett, Chris Carson, and Cam Newton’s former teammate Greg Olsen, but on Sunday night, Gilmore and Co. best beware of Metcalf.

This is a wide receiver, ladies and gentlemen.

In Case You’re Unaware of DK Metcalf, Here’s What He Brings to the Table

Metcalf is still just 22 years old. He doesn’t turn 23 until December. He’s in his second season in the NFL out of Ole Miss. As a rookie, Metcalf caught 58 passes for 900 yards and 7 touchdowns.

In the Seahawks’ Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Metcalf had four receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown. On that play, Metcalf beat his man and Wilson perfectly placed a pass in the streaking behemoth’s hands for one of the most beautiful touchdown connections of the opening week of the 2020 NFL season.

At 6’4″ 229 pounds with the strength exhibited above and 4.33 speed in the 40-yard dash, Metcalf is the most physically imposing receiver in the NFL.

Just as he will present a major challenge for Gilmore, going up against the reigning Defensive Player of the Year will represent the toughest task Metcalf has had to face in his young career.

Gilmore Still Has the Edge

While it’s impossible not to see that Gilmore is giving up three inches and nearly 30 pounds to Metcalf, the veteran corner’s experience and the Patriots’ scheme suggest he has a lot going for him in this matchup against the Seahawks’ budding star.

If Gilmore can contain Metcalf–with some occasional help from safeties over the top–the Patriots can prevent the phenomenal young player from building on his Week 1 success.

