Patriots Rookie Jack Jones ‘Talked Back’ to Bill Belichick: Report

A

t one point in the 2022 regular season, it seemed like New England Patriots rookie cornerback Jack Jones might be the future of the defense. Now it appears his relationship with head coach Bill Belichick has soured.

Jones was suspended for the final game of the season after missing rehab sessions, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. After New England’s Week 18 loss, Breer elaborated on Jones’ suspension and added that Jones had lashed out at Belichick.

“The Jack Jones thing, my understanding of how that went,” Breer said, “He was late to rehab sessions, he missed rehab sessions. And I even think he talked back to Bill a little bit about it, to the point where Bill felt like he had to address it in a team meeting two Fridays ago.”

Jack Jones Was Performing Well for the Patriots Prior to Suspension

Jones was having an impressive rookie season prior to being sidelined. In 13 games, he tallied two interceptions along with 30 tackles per Pro Football Reference.

While things continue to look worse for Jones, his agent believes the suspension was simply due to a “miscommunication.”

“Jack is focused on recovering and getting back to help the Patriots as soon as possible. Regarding the suspension, it appears to be based on miscommunication regarding Jack’s rehab process. I’m hopeful we’ll reach an amicable resolution for both Jack and the Patriots,” agent Jamal Toosan wrote via NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.