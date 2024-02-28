Patriots a Fit for DT ‘Well-Liked’ By Bill Belichick Coaching Tree

Bill Belichick’s coaching tree isn’t the most successful, but his former assistants have tended to value a certain profile of player, good news for defensive tackle Adam Butler, who’s been named a fit for the New England Patriots in 2024 NFL free agency.

“Butler is clearly well-liked by the New England Patriots tree, spending time with the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders once Belichick offshoots landed there in positions of power,” per Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus.

Returning to the Patriots, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2017, will depend on new head coach Jerod Mayo being enamoured with Butler’s skill-set. Mayo wasn’t on the coaching staff when Butler won a Super Bowl to cap his second season in New England, but defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington was among Belichick’s coaches.

Covington will know what Butler can do in the trenches. Namely, the 29-year-old has an underrated knack for putting pressure on the pocket.

Adam Butler Offers Different Profile for Patriots’ D-Line

A career tally of 22 sacks shows Butler knows how to get to the quarterback. He logged five of those takedowns for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023.

More than the sacks, Butler knows how to disrupt passing plays. He’s registered 52 career pressures, including 10 last season, per Pro Football Reference.

Butler can force quick throws, the way he did against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, on a play highlighted by Aaron Day of DLineVids:

Adam Butler doesn’t get the sack, but does win with the “jab & go”. Quick jab step sell, oles his blocker with the club/swim & pressures the QB! #passrush #raiders pic.twitter.com/hv32bcDaxp — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) October 2, 2023

What Butler does well is combine a quick first step with clever hands usage. It worked against the Chargers, and the same techniques helped Butler create a sack for teammate Maxx Crosby against the New York Giants in Week 9, per Ryan Holmes of “Put On Raiders.”

Quick A gap pressure from Adam Butler leads to Crosby sack.#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/3cYsbs6ACs — Ryan Holmes (@Rholm22) November 7, 2023

Butler has the kind of pass-rush plan the Patriots need up front. Defensive linemen accounted for just 13 of New England’s 36 sacks last season.

Putting Butler into the mix would add the oomph missing from the Pats’ pass rush. Even if the scheme doesn’t change too much without Belichick.

Bill Belichick’s Influence on Defense Will Still Be Obvious

Mayo might not have been around for Butler’s first stint at Gillette Stadium, but he did spend eight seasons calling signals for Belichick’s defense on the field. Belichick’s eventual successor parlayed those playing days into a role as inside linebackers coach for the last five campaigns.

Mayo’s familiarity with Belichick, along with Covington’s role as play-caller, means the Patriots will have a strong degree of continuity defensively. So there ought to be a place for Butler, given his familiarity with the schemes that extends to playing for Belichick’s former defensive coordinator Brian Flores with the Miami Dolphins in 2021, before landing with the Raiders and Belichick’s ex-OC Josh McDaniels.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder remains capable of playing on a three-man line, as well as sliding inside on a four-man front in obvious passing situations. Having Butler join a rotation headlined by Christian Barmore and Davon Godchaux would reduce any learning curve for Mayo and Covington’s playbook.

Butler would also be a bargain for a team projected by Spotrac.com to have $77,915,809 to work with under the salary cap. It’s enough for Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf to retain key free agents like right tackle Mike Onwenu and safety Kyle Dugger.

Provided the Patriots don’t splash too much cash at other positions, like defensive tackle. Signing Butler would represent a happy compromise.