Patriots Prefer Top Free-Agent WR Over Amari Cooper: Report

The New England Patriots are reportedly doing “excessive work” researching several available and potentially available wide receivers this offseason, per NFL.com’s Mike Giardi:

The #Patriots have done what one source described to me as "excessive" work on a variety of vet WRs available either in free agency (yes, including Allen Robinson) and those who might be available via trade (Robby Anderson, as first reported by @GregABedard). (1/2) — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 9, 2022

Giardi made a point to mention likely former Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson because his name has come up in connection with the Patriots for the past two seasons.

Brace yourself for even more A-Rob-to-New-England talk as CLNS’ Evan Lazar was asked if the Patriots would favor Robinson or Dallas Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper–assuming the financials were equal and the latter was released.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

Lazar responded:

A-Rob. I don’t think #Patriots are all that in on Cooper. https://t.co/dI5dzEVh9o — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 11, 2022

Amari Cooper and the Patriots Had Been a Hot Topic

Cooper’s name has been mentioned along with the Patriots and their seemingly endless need for a top wide receiver for the past few weeks, but according to Lazar, Bill Belichick and Co. might not be as in love with the idea as the local media and some fans.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

It seems very few ever truly know what the Patriots are thinking. We’ve seen rumors and speculation swirl about tons of free-agent wide receivers over the years. Most instances have been more smoke than fire.

Which player makes the most sense for the Patriots?

Allen Robinson vs. Amari Cooper

Lazar’s stance could be based on things he’s hearing around the team. However, there is an argument to be made Cooper is the better player and a more ideal fit.

Age is always a factor and Cooper (27) is a little more than a year younger than Robinson. Cooper just wrapped up his seventh season in the NFL while Robinson finished his eighth. Durability is always a concern too.

Robinson missed an entire nearly an entire season in 2017 when he tore his ACL during his final season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He signed a free-agent deal with the Bears the following season. He has missed a total of 29 games in eight seasons.

Cooper has been far more durable in his career. He’s missed just 5 contests–including two in 2021–in seven seasons. From a production standpoint, Cooper has been superior as well.

Cooper has averaged 74 receptions, 1,010 yards and 6.5 TDs per year. Robinson has only averaged 62 receptions, 801 yards and 5 TDs. Granted, you have to consider Robinson has never played with a particularly strong QB.

In Jacksonville, he had Blake Bortles. In Chicago, he was thrown to by Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields. Meanwhile, Cooper has had more accomplished throwers in Derek Carr, a touch of Dalton and Dak Prescott.

Robinson is coming off a down year. He missed 5 games and had just 38 receptions for 410 yards and a TD. Teams will understand Robinson wasn’t playing under the best circumstances with an underdeveloped young quarterback in Matt Nagy’s oft-criticized offense.

Still, the numbers aren’t attractive and it may limit what Robinson and his agent can command on the free-agent market. Cooper didn’t exactly have a career year in Dallas as he failed to reach 1,000 yards for the first time since 2017 and for only the second time in his career. However, his 68 receptions for 865 yards and 8 TDs dwarf Robinson’s totals.

Perhaps the higher bit of production from Cooper would make him command a higher salary, and that might be a deterrent for the Patriots. We will have to wait to see what Robinson is looking for and if the Cowboys release Cooper. Neither man figures to have to wait long to find a new home.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content, and more!