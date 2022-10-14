Bailey Zappe’s Grandfather Sends Message to Patriots’ Official Website

The New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has a strong support system. Aside from a coaching staff that loves his intangibles and ability to execute an offensive game plan, Zappe has a proud grandfather.

Doug Zappe, Bailey’s grandfather answered the mailbag call from Patriots.com writer Paul Perillo and strongly suggested that Bill Belichick sticks with his grandson at quarterback.

“Why not let Bailey Zappe do what he does best, pass to that great group of playmakers?” grandpa Zappe asked. “I’ve watched him since he was 5, and he can pick apart defenses if given any time at all. Once he gets in a rhythm with the starting group, who he’s barely been able to work with, you may see the future. Of course, I’m prejudiced, being his grandfather.”

That’s pretty adorable.

Does Bailey Zappe Have a Chance to Start For the Patriots in Week 6 Vs. the Browns?

Zappe may make his grandfather proud on Sunday when the Patriots take on the Cleveland Browns. While Mac Jones has seemingly improved with each day of practice, recent reports suggest he still won’t be at 100 percent by Sunday. If that’s the case, Zappe will probably get his second consecutive start after helping the Patriots to a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 5 at home.

In nearly two games of action, Zappe has completed 27 of 36 passes for 287 yards, 2 TDs, and one interception that should belong to Nelson Agholor more than Zappe. The numbers don’t jump off the page–especially considering they come from the better part of two games.

However, Zappe’s ability to show leadership on the road against the Green Bay Packers in Week when he was thrust into action following veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer suffered a concussion. With Jones already out with a high ankle sprain, that left only Zappe available as the quarterback.

He showed no panic, and Belichick lauded his rookie quarterback’s poise. While it is too early to suggest there is a legitimate quarterback controversy in New England, if Zappe can play even bigger than he did in the Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions and the Patriots knock off the Browns, we might have a little more to talk about with the quarterback situation.

Patriots Rookie RB Promoted From Practice Squad

The quarterback who starts for the Patriots against the Browns will have a new option at running back to go with the hard-charging Rhamondre Stevenson. On Thursday, the Patriots elevated rookie running back Kevin Harris from the practice squad, per Patriots.com’ s Evan Lazar.

The #Patriots signed rookie RB Kevin Harris from the practice squad and signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the practice squad. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 13, 2022

With Damien Harris expected to miss multiple weeks of action, the Patriots needed another body at running back. Kevin Harris will join Stevenson and fellow rookie running back Pierre Strong Jr.

It is possible Kevin Harris won’t see a snap, as Stevenson and Strong are likely to carry the load. Kevin Harris has yet to be active for an NFL, but that will likely change on Sunday.

Expect the Patriots to employ a heavy running style against the Browns. Cleveland has been one of the worst teams in the NFL against the run this season. The Browns have surrendered six yards per carry, which is the sixth-highest total in the league.

Perhaps Kevin Harris will get a taste of what could be a running back party.