Bailey Zappe Breaks Silence on Patriots Quarterback Rumblings

Speculation of who the New England Patriots will start at quarterback in New York hasn’t landed since a 10-6 loss in Germany almost two weeks ago.

Patriots backup quarterback Bailey Zappe, who filled in late for Mac Jones during the last loss, had little more to say on Friday, November 24. The Patriots return from a two-week hiatus to face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 26.

“Same as every week, preparing for the game no matter what coach’s decision is,” Zappe told reporters. “You know, treating it like every other game week.”

"Do you guys know who's starting?" Bailey Zappe: "No" 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/Q34alg5QXa — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) November 24, 2023

Zappe took first team reps in practice on Tuesday, November 21, but Jones also took practice reps, according to NESN. When media pressed further for an answer with Zappe if he or the other quarterbacks knew the decision for Week 12, he responded with a simple “no” on Friday.

“That’s Coach [Bill] Belichick’s decision,” Zappe said. “He’s the head coach for a reason. He makes those decisions, and we just play football.”

Bill Belichick Emphasized ‘Everybody be Ready to Go’

A look at Mac Jones (#10), Will Grier (#19), and Bailey Zappe (#4). No starter yet. All three have been told to be ready to go. pic.twitter.com/m4oBbvDgMk — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) November 21, 2023

Belichick told reporters on Tuesday, November 21, that he expects “all players” to “be ready to go”, and he reiterated that point when asked again about the quarterback position specifically. He only doubled down on his position on Friday.

“I’ve told everybody to be ready to go. And hopefully, that’s what they’re all doing,” Belichick said on Friday. “I’m not going to announce starters at every position, or backup, or whatever. Hopefully, everybody will be ready to go.”

As far as Zappe is concerned, he wants to be ready to go regardless of his practice load. His outings this year haven’t panned out as well with a 40% completion rate amid 25 pass attempts in three game appearances after an impressive rookie year in 2022.

“Whenever I get those opportunities, I got to go in there and do my job,” Zappe said about practice reps in particular. “Haven’t done that to the best of my ability so whenever that next opportunity comes, this week or whenever, I’ll try to go out there, take advantage of my opportunity and just go out there and help the team win.”

Bill Belichick Downplays Competitive Advantage on Hiding Starting QB

The opportunity to win remains a possible reason why Belichick and the Patriots remain mum on the starting quarterback versus the Giants. Belichick already alluded to taking being out of the question after the loss in Germany, and he simply dodged the quarterback issues with the media on Friday.

“Yeah, I don’t know. You’re gonna have to ask the Giants what they do. I don’t know. They don’t blitz on every play. But maybe they will. I don’t know. You’ll have to ask Wink [Martindale] that. I don’t know. I can’t tell you what they’re gonna do,” Belichick said. “I don’t know what they’re gonna do. Can you tell me what the game plan is? Because I don’t know.”

Belichick wouldn’t even tip his cap when a reporter asked if he could just name the starting quarterback but no other starters.

“Yeah, right,” Belichick said with a smile.