Patriots Linked to Pro-Bowl WR in Trade Speculation

It seems the story is the same every year, with or without Tom Brady at quarterback, close to midway through the NFL season the New England Patriots are either in the market for a trade to land a wide receiver–or someone is strongly urging them to find a No. 1 receiver.

As of right now, the Patriots don’t have one of those guys–despite adding Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor via free agency this offseason. New England has already shipped off former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round pick. Would they consider another splash-worthy trade to add a receiver?

Chris Roling of Bleacher Report believes the Patriots are one of the teams that should be interested in the Chicago Bears’ Allen Robinson.

Patriots Named as Team That Should Chase Allen Robinson

If you pay attention to the scuttlebutt on Patriots-related social media, you’ll hear Odell Beckham Jr and Michael Thomas mentioned. In reality, all three must be considered long shots for the generally conservative Patriots, but Robinson is probably the most realistic considering he’s going to be a free agent in the offseason, and he’s playing on the franchise tag.

Robinson had 102 receptions in 2020 and 98 in 2019 despite playing with a less-than stellar quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky. Robinson and Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields haven’t aligned from a chemistry point yet, but the veteran WR still has a respectable 17 receptions for 181 yards and a TD for one of the most anemic offenses in the NFL.

Roling wrote:

The Patriots probably aren’t going to contend this year at 2-3 with the Buffalo Bills running wild in the AFC East, but they are trying to develop first-round passer Mac Jones. To that end, things have been ho-hum at best. Jakobi Meyers is the team’s leading receiver with 302 yards on 31 catches. Tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith have combined for three touchdowns, while fellow free-agent splash Nelson Agholor is merely fourth on the receiving list. Given New England’s sudden spend-happy ways this past offseason, trading for Robinson then coughing up a big extension to keep him as a No. 1 threat for Jones isn’t that unrealistic. That is especially the case if the asking price is some combination of a third and a fifth-round pick or a player like wideout Kendrick Bourne included.

Meyers is ranked in the Top-10 in the league in receptions, but he’s still yet to catch a TD pass this season, or in his career. New England is still largely devoid of playmakers in the passing game.

Acquiring a player like Robinson would change that instantly. His presence would change a below-average receiving corps to average or perhaps slightly above if the tight ends (Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith) can step up as well.

Bears Have a Decision to Make About Allen Robinson

Do the Bears believe they have a chance to compete this year? The team is 3-2 heading into a crucial Week 6 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

If they are humbled by Aaron Rodgers and Co,, the Bears might elect to cash in their biggest trade chip aka Robinson. If that happens, Chicago could entertain a pretty intense bidding war. We’d have to wait to see if the Patriots would bother throwing their hat in the ring.