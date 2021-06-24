Bill Belichick Has Strong Words for Popular NFL Trend

Lots of NFL coaches and general managers lean heavily on analytics when building their teams and lineups. Don’t count the New England Patriots‘ Bill Belichick as one of them.
Belichick has never been the kind of guy who put a lot of weight on analytics, and earlier this week, he made it pretty clear where he stands.
When asked about how much he values analytics in football, Belichick said, “I’d prefer good players, good fundamentals and good execution,” per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
This isn’t a new stance for Belichick.
In 2019, CLNS’ Evan Lazar asked how much analytics played a part in the coach’s decision on a key fourth-down play, and Belichick’s response was “less than zero.”
When you’ve been the head coach and general manager for six Super Bowl champions, critics tend to leave you alone–at least a little.
However, if the Patriots have more seasons like the one they had in 2020 when they finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs, you will inevitably hear chatter suggesting the game has passed Belichick by. His refusal to validate analytics might be a favorite target for critics.
Many NFL Head Coaches are Embracing Analytics
The Washington Post’s Sam Fortier wrote about what he called a “watershed year” in reference to the 2019 season. The San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, two teams most welcoming to advanced statistics, were at the top of the NFC and AFC, respectively.
We always hear that the NFL is a copycat league. It’s a cliché, but has proven to be true throughout history. When teams won using the West Coast offense, others copied. When Bill Parcells’ 3-4 defenses revolutionized the game on that side of the ball, we saw a similar shift.
Analytics figure to have the same impact, and Belichick with either have to embrace it, or prove that his way is still better.
Patriots Preseason and Regular Season Schedule
With the money the Patriots spent in the offseason to improve their team, all eyes will be on every game New England plays. Here is a look at the Patriots’ entire schedule for the preseason and regular season.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time/TV
|
Thursday
Aug. 12
|
Washington Football Team
(Preseason)
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|
7:30pm ET
Local/NFL NETWORK
|
Thursday
Aug. 19
|
at Philadelphia Eagles
(Preseason)
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
|
7:30pm ET
Local/NFL NETWORK
|
Sunday
Aug. 29
|
at New York Giants
(Preseason)
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
|
7:30pm ET
Local/NFL NETWORK
|
Sunday
Sep. 12
|
Miami Dolphins
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|
4:25pm ET
CBS
|
Sunday
Sep. 19
|
at New York Jets
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
|
1:00pm ET
CBS
|
Sunday
Sep. 26
|
New Orleans Saints
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|
1:00pm ET
FOX
|
Sunday
Oct. 3
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|
8:20pm ET
NBC
|
Sunday
Oct. 10
|
at Houston Texans
NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
|
1:00pm ET
CBS
|
Sunday
Oct. 17
|
Dallas Cowboys
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|
4:25pm ET
CBS
|
Sunday
Oct. 24
|
New York Jets
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|
1:00pm ET
CBS
|
Sunday
Oct. 31
|
at Los Angeles Chargers
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
|
4:05pm ET
CBS
|
Sunday
Nov. 7
|
at Carolina Panthers
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
|
1:00pm ET
CBS
|
Sunday
Nov. 14
|
Cleveland Browns
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|
1:00pm ET
CBS
|
Thursday
Nov. 18
|
at Atlanta Falcons
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
|
8:20pm ET
FOX/NFL NETWORK/AMAZON
|
Sunday
Nov. 28
|
Tennessee Titans
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|
1:00pm ET
CBS
|
Monday
Dec. 6
|
at Buffalo Bills
Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
|
8:15pm ET
ESPN
|
Sunday
Dec. 12
|BYE
|
Saturday
Dec. 18
|
at Indianapolis Colts
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
|
Time TBA ET
or Sun., Dec. 19
|
Sunday
Dec. 26
|
Buffalo Bills
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|
1:00pm ET
CBS
|
Sunday
Jan. 2
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|
1:00pm ET
CBS
|
Sunday
Jan. 9
|
at Miami Dolphins
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
|
1:00pm ET
CBS
