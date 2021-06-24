Bill Belichick Has Strong Words for Popular NFL Trend

Lots of NFL coaches and general managers lean heavily on analytics when building their teams and lineups. Don’t count the New England Patriots‘ Bill Belichick as one of them.

Belichick has never been the kind of guy who put a lot of weight on analytics, and earlier this week, he made it pretty clear where he stands.

When asked about how much he values analytics in football, Belichick said, “I’d prefer good players, good fundamentals and good execution,” per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

This isn’t a new stance for Belichick.

In 2019, CLNS’ Evan Lazar asked how much analytics played a part in the coach’s decision on a key fourth-down play, and Belichick’s response was “less than zero.”

When you’ve been the head coach and general manager for six Super Bowl champions, critics tend to leave you alone–at least a little.

However, if the Patriots have more seasons like the one they had in 2020 when they finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs, you will inevitably hear chatter suggesting the game has passed Belichick by. His refusal to validate analytics might be a favorite target for critics.

Many NFL Head Coaches are Embracing Analytics

The Washington Post’s Sam Fortier wrote about what he called a “watershed year” in reference to the 2019 season. The San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, two teams most welcoming to advanced statistics, were at the top of the NFC and AFC, respectively.

We always hear that the NFL is a copycat league. It’s a cliché, but has proven to be true throughout history. When teams won using the West Coast offense, others copied. When Bill Parcells’ 3-4 defenses revolutionized the game on that side of the ball, we saw a similar shift.

Analytics figure to have the same impact, and Belichick with either have to embrace it, or prove that his way is still better.

