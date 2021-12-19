Irritated Bill Belichick After Loss: ‘I’ve Said it 5 Times’

Belichick wasn’t in the mood on Saturday night after the Patriots’ seven-game win streak went by the boards.

New England lost to the Colts 27-17 after digging themselves a 20-0 hole heading into the fourth quarter. The Patriots got within three points, but the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor broke off a 67-yard TD run to clinch the victory.

When Belichick was asked about specific areas of his team’s performance in the loss, he showed some of his frustrations. “I mean, I’ve said it like five times. We didn’t do anything well enough to win tonight. I can just say it five more times. We didn’t do anything well enough to win tonight, including giving up 225 rushing.

Here is the short clip of a masked Belichick addressing the media:

Bill Belichick is not happy pic.twitter.com/OyYrFq9Njy — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) December 19, 2021

The Patriots’ run defense had been seen as a weakness earlier in the season, but that aspect of the team was clearly exploited on Saturday night.

Patriots Run Defense Was Destroyed

The Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills in Week 13 with rookie quarterback Mac Jones throwing just three passes. The Colts nearly kept veteran Carson Wentz on a similar throwing diet on Saturday.

Wentz attempted only 12 passes as the Colts leaned on NFL-leading rusher Jonathan Taylor. He erupted for 170 yards on the ground with 67 of them coming on the game-clinching scamper late in the fourth quarter. Here is the play:

Belichick was actually one yard off during his presser. The Patriots actually gave up 226 yards on the ground. Counting the 270 yards the Patriots surrendered to the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, this is the second time New England has given up more than 200 yards on the ground.

Too Many Turnovers, Penalties and Special Teams Mishaps

Jones threw two interceptions, and the pair of turnovers marked the first time in six weeks the Patriots have had 2 or more giveaways in a game. Those miscues helped to dig the Patriots a 20-0 hole heading into the fourth quarter.

New England was also penalized 8 times for 50 yards. Those penalties included two costly fourth-quarter flags. The biggest was thrown on offensive lineman Mike Onwenu which led to the Patriots settling for a field goal to draw within 10 points rather than 6 points.

In the first half, the Patriots surrendered a touchdown when Jake Bailey’s punt was blocked and recovered in the end zone by EJ Speed. These kinds of errors have not been characteristic of Belichick teams over the past 20 years.

On the heels of one of the sloppiest games of the year, the Patriots’ seven-game win streak is no longer a thing. The Patriots will try to rebound in Week 16 in a crucial rematch with AFC East rival Buffalo Bills. Needless to say, the Patriots will need a better effort if they hope to beat a Buffalo team that will be fired up.

