Bill Belichick is Wrapping Up the G.O.A.T Conversation, Per Analyst

The New England Patriots look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders. After their Week 12 beatdown of the previously top-seated Tennessee Titans (36-13), the Patriots’ win streak is now at six consecutive games.

Legendary head coach is again getting the props he deserves from critics and analysts. CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco sees this current season as Belichick’s best ever and he believes the future Hall-of-Famer is wrapping up G.O.A.T honors with his moat recent coaching performance.

Prisco wrote:

Bill Belichick is the greatest NFL coach of all time, and it’s not going to be a debate at all when he finally retires. (Belichick has won more Super Bowls (six) than any other coach, but he’s also [40] victories away from tying Don Shula for the most victories in coaching history, a record that I used to think was unbreakable. So with his resume as a backdrop, it means something when I say this year’s coaching job is one of his best, if not the best. At [8-4], after ripping off five straight victories, Belichick’s Patriots are atop the AFC East, a spot they have owned for most of his tenure in New England, and they are in the chase for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. If you would have said that after four weeks of the season, people would have thought you were nuts. But, in vintage Belichick fashion, he has put a slow start behind him and has his team surging at the right time.

At this point, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who didn’t see the Patriots as arguably the best team in the AFC, and one of the best in the NFL.



ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

Patriots Trash the Titans

The Patriots had almost no problem with the Titans on Sunday. New England’s defense held Tennessee scoreless in the second half despite giving up 270 rushing yards in the game.

New England’s offense complemented the bend-but-don’t-break defense with masterful efficiency. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones completed 23 of 32 passes for 310 yards and 2 TDs. The aerial attack, which also accounted for 15 first downs, also helped generate the bulk of the 394 total yards in the contest.

If the Titans are still the class of the AFC, what do we think about the Patriots?

What About Bill Belichick the GM?

While Belichick the head coach is getting some well-deserved props, we might also give some credit to his general manager skills. Belichick is often raked over the coals for his inability to draft impact players–especially–at wide receiver–he is the architect in the one-year makeover.

Let’s not forget, the Patriots won just seven games in 2020. Through 12 games in 2021, they have already eclipsed that win total. Belichick used a combination of the draft and an aggressive offseason on the free-agent market to produce what looks like one of the best teams in the NFL.

Congratulations are in order for Belichick the GM too, it would seem.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!