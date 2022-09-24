Bill Belichick Addresses Former MVPs Impending Free Agency

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson invade Gillette Stadium on Sunday, and Bill Belichick is making comments about the former MVP’s impending free agency.

Belichick is always complimentary of elite players across the league, and there is usually a focus on the ones the New England Patriots are set to play that week. That scenario is what prompted Belichick to discuss Jackson.

However, it’s rare for Belichick to comment on an opposing team’s player contract. Belichick gushed over Jackson’s talent, and he even talked about having a pleasant visit with the quarterback the year he was drafted. Unfortunately, the Patriots passed on Jackson twice (Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel) before the Ravens got the steal of the draft by taking him with the No. 32 pick.

Belichick was asked about the Jackson doubters, who still exist. “We’ll see what his contract is, that will answer them,” Belichick said.

Would the Patriots consider making a run at Jackson in the offense? The answer is almost certainly no. New England has Mac Jones in place and appears to be committed to him.

However, Jones hasn’t played exceptionally well through the first two weeks of the NFL season. He has as many interceptions as he has touchdown passes. Jones’ decision-making and throwing accuracy has left a lot to be desired. Considering he’s never going to be an elite athlete with a strong throwing arm, it is safe to say it’s more likely Jackson will be a better player when all is said and done.

If Jones were to continue to spiral downward for the rest of the season–which seems unlikely–the Patriots might be inclined to open their minds about the future at quarterback. Still, Jackson may not want to leave the Ravens. Even if he does, there is no indication he’d be interested in playing for the Patriots–especially when the team doesn’t even have an offensive coordinator.

In any case, Patriots fans can always dream.

Patriots Notes and Quotes: Cody Davis Wins Community MVP

Off the field, current Patriots players continue to shine behind their work in the community. A week after Deatrich Wise Jr. received the Ron Burton Community Award, special-teamer and reserve safety Cody Davis earned his own honor.

Davis won the NFL Players Association Community MVP award. It was a great moment for Davis and his family, friends, teammates, and the entire Patriots organization.

“I hope to serve as an example that an impact can be made no matter your role or platform.” After being named @NFLPA #CommunityMVP, @CodyDavis looks to continue to inspire: https://t.co/f6nBFCM0vz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 23, 2022

Patriots Notes and Quotes: New England’s Injury Report Vs. Ravens

The injury report for the Patriots and Ravens ahead of their clash on Sunday is a full one. While neither quarterback appears on the list of walking wounded, there is more than enough to impact the performance of both teams.

Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels posted the report:

Here’s the full Patriots-Ravens injury report pic.twitter.com/JkhstYUwEg — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 23, 2022

The two teams have 21 names listed on the injury report. Three players on the list (Patriots’ Raekwon McMillan and the Ravens’ Ronnie Stanley and Rashad Bateman) did not practice on Friday. This doesn’t bode well for them, or their Sunday play opportunities. Stanley is an elite offensive tackle when healthy, so Jackson will miss his presence.

Bateman has emerged as a legit deep threat and playmaker for Jackson and Co. New England won’t shed a tear if neither player is ready to compete this weekend.