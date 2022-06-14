Bill Belichick Interested in Leaving Patriots to Coach Lacrosse: Report

B

ill Belichick is arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history but the New England Patriots head coach might be looking to try his hand at a different sport.

Premier Lacrosse League co-founder Paul Rabil appeared on the “Pardon My Take” podcast on Monday and indicated that Belichick is interested in becoming a coach in the league.

PFT Commenter: So have you ever talked to Belichick about when he’s done coaching the Patriots if he would ever want to become a coach in the PLL?

Rabil: Yes

PFT Commenter: You think he’s interested?

Rabil: Yes

Big Cat: Woah, now that would be awesome.

Belichick played lacrosse growing up and continued with the sport when he attended college at Wesleyan University in the early 1970s. He was briefly a volunteer lacrosse coach at Birmingham Detroit Country Day as well when he was an assistant for the Detroit Lions in 1976.

How Would Belichick Do in the PLL?

Belichick’s resume in the NFL speaks for itself. The 70-year-old is a six-time Super Bowl champ and has been named Coach of the Year on three separate occasions. Ever since joining the Patriots in 2000, Belichick has a 254-99 record which equates to a .720 winning percentage.

Rabil believes that if Belichick was to join the PLL as a coach, Rabil thinks that it would be a seamless transition. The PLL co-founder stated that Belichick would be successful rather quickly.

“I feel like he would win in the first three seasons of coaching, if not sooner,” Rabil said. “I don’t think he really coaches football, he just coaches. He coaches human beings. He’s so good at that. I mean, the number of draft picks that come out of nowhere and turn into stars … even lacrosse players he has a knack for bringing them over the NFL. He understands the nuance of sport and blueprint of winning better than anyone.”

How Much Longer Could Belichick Coach in the NFL?

The fact that Belichick is still coaching the Patriots and in the NFL is a surprise. The head coach has previously stated that he didn’t want to coach into his 70’s.

When he was 67, Belichick was asked about those comments and indicated that his feelings might have changed.

“When I said it, maybe I didn’t know what 70 felt like,” the 67-year-old Belichick said to WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” in 2019. “So I’m not really sure if that’s an accurate statement today or not.”

Belichick has the support of Patriots owner Robert Kraft as Kraft stated that he hopes the head coach stays on the sideline into his 80s.

“Several years ago at the league meetings, Robert Kraft told me that he wants to see Bill Belichick coach into his 80s,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio stated. “He wants to see him perform at a high level like a Warren Buffett or a Rupert Murdoch well past his 80th birthday — he believes he can.”

Whether it be in football or lacrosse, Belichick appears to have plenty of gas left in his coaching tank at the age of 70.