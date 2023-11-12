Bill Belichick Addresses Patriots QB Controversy After Benching Mac Jones

The New England Patriots appear headed for a quarterback controversy after Bill Belichick replaced Mac Jones with Bailey Zappe late in Week 10’s 10-6 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts.

Zappe took the field for the game’s final drive and promptly threw an interception to seal the Colts’ win. Nonetheless, Belichick wouldn’t confirm if Jones will return as the starter for the Pats’ next game, Week 12’s trip to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants.

Instead, the under-fire head coach simply said, “we’ll worry about next week, next week,” per Ben Volin of The Boston Globe. Asked why he turned to Zappe, the six-time Super Bowl winner simply said, “Yeah, I just though it was time for a change.”

Is Mac still the QB next week? “We’ll worry about next week next week.” Why put in Zappe? “Yeah I just thought it was time for a change.” pic.twitter.com/EuS5eVDGY3 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 12, 2023

The Patriots have a bye week before taking on the Giants, so Belichick should expect a ton of questions about his team’s starting quarterback situation. His typically non-committal answers haven’t helped, and nor has more than member of the offense expressing surprise Jones was benched late on in Frankfurt, Germany.

To make matters worse, Belichick is sure to face questions about his own future. The 71-year-old’s job security was a hot topic before the game, but speculation will only intensify after the Patriots slipped to 2-8 after owner Robert Kraft already made his unhappiness with this season’s dismal record clear.

Bill Belichick, Mac Jones Facing QB Controversy

Belichick may want to rely on vague, neutral answers, but the coach and Jones are facing a genuine controversy at football’s most important position. First, there’s Zappe confidently declaring he’s “100%” fit to start, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

Zappe wants the job, but do his teammates feel the same way? Some, including wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, were “surprised” Jones was sent to the sideline, per NESN.com’s Zack Cox.

JuJu Smith-Schuster said he was surprised Mac Jones was benched. pic.twitter.com/QMB3ddCY1g — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 12, 2023

Jones also seems to have the backing of tight end Hunter Henry. The latter says he still has “a lot of faith” in Jones, per Chad Graff of The Athletic.

Players are still backing Jones, but it might be a different story for coaches. Belichick’s decision to hook Jones with the game on the line spoke volumes about how he rated No. 10’s performance.

Jones did take five sacks, but he also tossed an interception to Julian Blackmon and missed some throws he should have made. The most notable miss occurred when Jones had running back Rhamondre Stevenson open on a third down early in the third quarter, but the signal-caller looked elsewhere and threw incomplete.

Rookie kicker Chad Ryland missed a 35-yard field-goal attempt on the next play to leave the Patriots trailing 7-3. Yet, most of the focus was on a heated sideline exchange, highlighted by Pro Football Focus, involving Jones being berated by offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

It’s getting heated on the Pats sideline 😳 pic.twitter.com/OsEJpylfQN — PFF (@PFF) November 12, 2023

Moment like this at least hint coaches may be open to a change at QB1. Belichick might need this kind of a change to spark a revival and keep his job.

Bill Belichick’s Future in Further Doubt

There was something ominous about Kraft telling Rich Eisen for NFL GameDay before the game, “This is our 30th year that I’ve had the privilege of owning this team. And I’ve never been 2-7. So, it’s really disappointing. I had hoped that things would be a lot better, as I know our fanbase did.”

Kraft was looking for a “reset” against the Colts, but Belichick’s team couldn’t deliver. The failure in Germany came on the same day NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the contract extension Belichick signed earlier this season only “puts him under contract at least this year and next year.”

So Belichick was essentially given a one-year extension. Something that shouldn’t be too difficult for the Patriots to get out of ahead of schedule if Kraft decides to make the move.

That move is something Volin reported “could” happen in the bye week if the Patriots lost to the Colts. Now another defeat is in the books, all eyes will be on what’s next for Belichick.

If he survives for another week, a change at quarterback may be inevitable for a coach desperate to reverse both his own fortunes and those of the Patriots.