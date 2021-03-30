Bill Belichick Personally Came to Watch Elite Edge Defenders’ Pro Day

The New England Patriots have sent representatives to watch several prospects’ Pro Day, but Bill Belichick showed up in-person for the Miami Hurricanes.

NFL Network’s Andrew Groover capture one of several images of Belichick at the event.

Belichick has arrived at @CanesFootball pro day pic.twitter.com/qUMYqRN5bu — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 29, 2021

Was there a particular player at Miami’s Pro Day that stood out to Belichick? If so, you could easily make the argument that guy would be top-tier edge defender Gregory Rousseau.

Here are the totals for the top players involved in the Pro Day:

Official measurements for declared early-round juniors at @CanesFootball. DE Gregory Rousseau

HT 6065

WT 266

Hand 11👀

Arm 34 3/4

Wing 83 1/4👀 DE Jaelan Phillips

HT 6054

WT 260

Hand 9 3/4

Arm 33 1/4

Wing 80 3/4 TE Brevin Jordan

HT 6025

WT 247

Hand 9 3/4

Arm 32 7/8

Wing 79 1/4 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 29, 2021

Official 40-yard results from @CanesFootball from two NFL scouts’ ⏱: 1st Run

Brevin Jordan – 4.69/4.71

Jaelen Phillips – 4.56/4.56 🔥

Quincy Roche – 4.68/4.66

Gregory Rousseau – 4.71/4.69 2nd Run

Jordan – 4.69/4.67

Phillips – 4.58/4.59

Roche – 4.68/4.69

Rousseau – 4.74/4.72 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 29, 2021

Rousseau is a Large Man

Measuring just under 6’7″, Gregory Rousseau has plenty of size to be a force on the defensive line in the NFL. His 11″ hands also drew some attention, and the 83.25″ wingspan is notable.

At 266 pounds, Rousseau appears to be in good physical condition, and despite some being a little underwhelmed at the 4.7-ish 40-yard-dash time, that should be plenty quick enough to get the job done on the next level.

He sat out the 2020 season, but in 2019 Rousseau was an absolute monster with 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 19.5 tackles for loss in just 13 games. The Patriots currently have the No. 15 pick in the first round. Many project, including me, project them to trade up for a quarterback in the first round.

However, a school of thought suggests the Patriots could look to shore up their defense with the No. 15 selection while tackling their QB-of-the-future situation in the later rounds.

If that’s the path Belichick and Co. take, Rousseau or perhaps one of his teammates could be the man in their crosshairs.

What About Jaelan Phillips?

Rousseau is the more prominent name, but Phillips might have helped himself more at the Pro Day. Phillips is just a shade smaller than Rousseau, but he seemed to show off far superior athleticism.

He consistently ran a sub-4.6 40-yard dash time. However, his frame doesn’t compare favorably to his teammate’s from a hand size and wingspan standpoint. Phillips did play last year, and while productive with eight sacks, 15.5 tackles for a loss, and an interception, he wasn’t quite as dominant as Rousseau the year before.

The Patriots Love Tight Ends

At one point, it seemed the Patriots might have an interest in Brevin Jordan. However, after spending loads of free-agent cash on Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, the position is not as big of a problem as it was in 2020.

That said, if Belichick thinks highly enough of Jordan or a player like Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth, he might be inclined to draft him to add more depth. It would likely put him in direct competition with second-year tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene.

Both struggled mightily as rookies.

