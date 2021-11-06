Bill Belichick Hints Potential Big Move Isn’t Out of the Question

Every NFL eye is watching to see which team will sign Odell Beckham Jr. once he is officially a free agent. The New England Patriots have been mentioned as a possible fit.

One question is if Bill Belichick would risk bringing in such a big personality or impact player during the season. A reporter asked Belichick the question on Friday, November 5, and the legendary coach didn’t sound too afraid of making a splash. In fact, he made reference to specific instances when he’s made similar moves.

Belichick said: “We’ve done that before. Brought in (Aqib) Talib in the middle of the season. You’d have to evaluate any situation. I don’t know any specifics to talk about, so, at this point, there’s nothing to really talk about. We’d do anything we could to help our football team. We brought in James Harrison with one game to go in the season.” Here is a look at the presser:





Does this mean Belichick is going to make a play for Beckham Jr? No, but it will surely add fuel to the fire while we wait for the news on Beckham Jr’s landing spot.

Odell Beckham Jr. Could Transform the Patriots’ Passing Game?

If the Patriots’ offense is missing something, it’s a pass-catcher capable of commanding double team and/or racking up yards in run-after-the-catch situations. Beckham Jr. can be that kind of guy for New England.

There may be some trepidation about his potential impact on the overall chemistry, but New England could simply release him if there are any distractions. Considering Beckham is 30 years old and years into his career, you’d like to think he’s very aware of his football mortality.

Translation: this might be one of his last opportunities to make an impact as an NFL receiver. Beckham’s next stop needs to be a success if he’s to justify a bigger payday going into next season.

Beckham’s Presence Could Bring Undue Pressure to Mac Jones’ Development

Wherever Beckham lands, there will be expectations for targets and production. The Patriots’ rookie QB Mac Jones has been coming along steadily, but the addition of a guy like Beckham could put him and the entire offense on the fast track.

Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels must determine if they want to impact the trajectory of a player who figures to be a part of the team’s future for much longer than Beckham Jr.

If the Patriots think Jones can handle the pressure, Beckham Jr. would be the smartest signing the team has pulled off midseason in a while.

