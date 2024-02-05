Bill Belichick Pokes Fun at Himself in Message to Patriots Fans

For a man known for a more stoic approach in the media, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick busted out some humor on Sunday.

“You may even have enjoyed my fashion sense and press conferences, or maybe you just tolerated them. I loved coaching here and, together, we experienced some amazing moments, Belichick wrote in his farewell letter that appeared in the Boston Globe on Sunday.

He mutually parted ways with the Patriots on January 11 after 24 seasons, nine Super Bowl appearances, and six championships. Belichick became the second-winningest coach in NFL history during his time in Foxborough.

“Nowhere in America are pro sports fans as passionate as in New England and for 24 years, I was blessed to feel your passion and power,” Belichick wrote. “The Patriots are the only NFL team representing SIX states but in reality, Patriots Nation knows no borders.”

New England became one of the most popular franchises in the NFL under Belichick’s tenure when Super Bowl appearances became commonplace in the 2000s. In addition, a little-known sixth-round draft pick quarterback named Tom Brady became one of the faces of the league.

“You were undaunted by weather, attended scorching hot training camp practices and braved Foxborough’s coldest, wettest, snowiest and windiest days. Your thoughtful letters offered support, critique, and creative play suggestions. You watched on TV, the internet, and from your stadium seats,” Belichick continued.

Bill Belichick took out a page in today’s Boston Globe to thank Patriots fans everywhere for his 24 years with the team: pic.twitter.com/plamkB6rEQ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 4, 2024

The Patriots played many cold weather games during Belichick’s time amid 18 playoff appearances. Memorable moments included the likes of snowy “Tuck Rule” game in 2001 and the 2019 AFC Championship overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“You traveled from coast to coast and internationally. Numerous times, you overtook opposing stadiums and were the last fans standing,” Belichick continued. “We loved it! You gave your precious time, resources, and energy to our team. We appreciated it!”

New England played in four international games under Belichick with a 3-0 mark during the Brady era as the only loss came in 2023. The Patriots of course captured the international stage frequently in February as a nine-time Super Bowl team.

Bill Belichick: ‘The Images from Those Days are Burned in My Memory’

Belichick relished the six championships with fans in his letter.

“Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love. The images from those days are burned in my memory,” Belichick added.

“THANK YOU ALL,” he concluded.

What’s Next for Bill Belichick, Patriots

The next chapter for Belichick remains to be seen. He had two interviews with the Atlanta Falcons for head coach, but the team opted for Raheem Morris.

With all of the NFL head coaching vacancies filled, Belichick may not coach in 2024. There’s speculation of him making a move to TV, and one Massachusetts high school even pitched him a coaching job.

As for the Patriots, a new era gets underway with new head coach Jerod Mayo at the helm — a former player and assistant coach of Belichick’s. The Patriots will look to get back to winning ways after a 4-13 season in 2023 and five-year playoff victory hiatus.