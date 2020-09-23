Twitter Goes Wild Over Bill Belichick’s Attire During Interview

The New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t ever going to be mistaken for Cam Newton, especially not when it comes to his fashion sense. He usually keeps things pretty basic, but Belichick showed up rocking a look that had Twitter reacting with laughter on Wednesday.

Take a look at what The Hoodie showed up wearing for the late-morning live stream. This is not a photoshopped meme…I repeat, this image has not been altered for your amusement:

As you might have expected, Belichick’s look drew tons of reactions from social media.

Twitter Reacts to Bill Belichick’s Look at the Live Presser

Bill Belichick looks like he just completed Naked and Afraid. pic.twitter.com/XAdD3bCYru — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 23, 2020

Bill Belichick was apparently mauled by a bear on his way into work this morning pic.twitter.com/rVsd0zomJQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 23, 2020

Bill Belichick has broken out his finest threads for his press conference this morning. pic.twitter.com/IrVEx3paW8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 23, 2020

Bill Belichick legitimately looks like he lives under a bridge and eats baked beans in a can over a garbage fire for dinner every night pic.twitter.com/HZNVxAjjvd — KFC (@KFCBarstool) September 23, 2020

"Dress not for the job you have, dress for the job you want."

So what job does Bill Belichick want? pic.twitter.com/UELHyaGOOU — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 23, 2020

Cam on Tuesday: “If I hit certain incentives I will be able to dress all the coaches, including Bill Belichick.” Bill on Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/nR9r86nJpe — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) September 23, 2020

Bill Belichick is all of us. January 2020 Vs. September 2020 pic.twitter.com/SqWbGBWInQ — Alex Feuz (@AlexFeuz) September 23, 2020

Bill Belichick is The High Sparrow in Game of Thrones. 😂 pic.twitter.com/QKa90LUWPJ — Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) September 23, 2020

I was literally laughing out loud as I posted each of these tweets. The most disciplined thing I’ve done all day was forcing myself to stop adding hilarious reaction posts to this section of the article.

What’s With the Shirt?

Apparently, Belichick’s hoodie (or at least what’s left of it) is something of a keepsake or lucky shirt from previous years with the organization. It certainly looks like something you’d throw on after sleeping in your office the night before.

However, because Belichick is known to throw a curveball or two at the media, you never know if this look was something he planned to take the attention away from a topic he didn’t want to discuss. Never underestimate the actions of a genius.

What’s Happening With Belichick’s Hair?

While I may be able to come up with some sort of explanation for the shirt, it’s a little tougher making heads or tails of the state of his hair on Wednesday. To put it plainly, he looks as if he had a very tough night and/or morning, and we truly hope that he is well.

That said, it’s hard to imagine Belichick wouldn’t know that his appearance would cause a bit of stir. Perhaps this is what we get on a week following a Patriots loss.

Let’s all hope the team bounces back in Week 3 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders…for everyone’s sake.

