Twitter Goes Wild Over Bill Belichick’s Attire During Interview

Getty Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t ever going to be mistaken for Cam Newton, especially not when it comes to his fashion sense. He usually keeps things pretty basic, but Belichick showed up rocking a look that had Twitter reacting with laughter on Wednesday.

Take a look at what The Hoodie showed up wearing for the late-morning live stream. This is not a photoshopped meme…I repeat, this image has not been altered for your amusement:

As you might have expected, Belichick’s look drew tons of reactions from social media.

Twitter Reacts to Bill Belichick’s Look at the Live Presser

I was literally laughing out loud as I posted each of these tweets. The most disciplined thing I’ve done all day was forcing myself to stop adding hilarious reaction posts to this section of the article.

What’s With the Shirt?

Apparently, Belichick’s hoodie (or at least what’s left of it) is something of a keepsake or lucky shirt from previous years with the organization. It certainly looks like something you’d throw on after sleeping in your office the night before.

However, because Belichick is known to throw a curveball or two at the media, you never know if this look was something he planned to take the attention away from a topic he didn’t want to discuss. Never underestimate the actions of a genius.

What’s Happening With Belichick’s Hair?

While I may be able to come up with some sort of explanation for the shirt, it’s a little tougher making heads or tails of the state of his hair on Wednesday. To put it plainly, he looks as if he had a very tough night and/or morning, and we truly hope that he is well.

That said, it’s hard to imagine Belichick wouldn’t know that his appearance would cause a bit of stir. Perhaps this is what we get on a week following a Patriots loss.

Let’s all hope the team bounces back in Week 3 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders…for everyone’s sake.

