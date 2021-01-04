Conflicting Reports on Cam Newton’s Patriots Future Revealed

If Sunday’s 28-14 win over the New York Jets was his New England Patriots final act, Cam Newton finished things up in style. Depending on who you ask, Newton may have played his final game with the Patriots.

Citing ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the official SportsCenter Twitter account posted a message implying Newton had played his final game for the Patriots.

Cam Newton and the Patriots are expected to part ways after this season, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/fle98XFXJd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 3, 2021

During Newton’s meeting with the media on New Year’s Eve, he sounded like a man who didn’t expect to be back, though it did appear as though he’d like to return in 2021. He seemed to reiterate those desires after Sunday’s game.

Cam Newton Live Postgame Press Conference https://t.co/mtFwkN6DMn — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 3, 2021

Newton signed a one-year contract with the Patriots back in July.

When Patriots head coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick was asked about Schefter’s report, his response didn’t support the vibe of the report.

Belichick doubted if Schefter’s report was being communicated properly. Before that portion of the response, he asked if that “was one of your anonymous reports.” Lastly, he advised the reporter to go and speak with Schefter about that angle.

It was tough to draw anything definitive from Belichick’s answer, but if you trust Schefter–as you should–there is likely at least some smoke to the fire he exposed.

The Patriots may have an offer on the table to Newton, but it isn’t likely to have any guarantees. Newton may be inclined to look around for other offers. Perhaps, the Patriots simply aren’t interested in moving forward with Newton in any way. We’ll likely find out for sure in a matter of weeks.

Cam’s Day on Sunday

Newton looked like Superman on Sunday. Not every throw was perfect, but he had arguably his best game of the season.

Newton accounted for all 4 of the Patriots’ touchdowns on the day. He threw 3 touchdown passes and actually had a catch for a score on a throw from Jakobi Meyers on a trick play.

Newton completed 21 of 30 passes for 242 yards with no interceptions or turnovers overall. The 242 yards were Newton’s 4th highest total of the season. His 70% completion rate was the 4th best of the year, and the game marked only the 4th time this season Newton had 30 or more pass attempts. The Patriots were 2-2 in those games, but Newton played well in all of them.

The first occurrence happened in Week 2 in what could be the only game better than Newton’s Sunday performance. In that game, Newton narrowly lost to the Seattle Seahawks 35-30, but Newton threw for 397 yards and a TD with one pick. He also ran for 2 touchdowns as well.

Newton would seemingly love some another opportunity to prove what he can do with the Patriots, but we’ll find out if he gets that chance, or if he has to continue his career in another NFL city.

