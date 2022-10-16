Patriots Star Shares Revealing Info About His Time With QB Cam Newton

Former New England Patriots QB Cam Newton isn’t remembered fondly by most in Pats Nation, but old teammate Jakobi Meyers recently talked about how the former MVP “saved” his career.

Since Meyers was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019, few players in the NFL have come as far as career development.

Meyers went from a UDFA to the Patriots’ No. 1 receiver, leading the team in receptions and yards the last two years. Despite missing a couple of games, he’s on pace to do the same thing in 2022 with 20 receptions for 261 yards and a TD.

While Meyers has now caught passes from Tom Brady, Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham, and now Bailey Zappe, the fourth-year veteran gives Newton the most credit with progressing his career.

Meyers appeared as a guest on Emeka Talks (Meyers’ former NC teammate Emeka Emezie) and discussed how Newton helped pick him up when he was in a bad place professionally.

“Not too many people know this, man, but Cam really kinda saved my career,” Meyers said. “When Cam first got there — that was my second year in the league, and it was still at a point when the season first started, I wasn’t playing. They would take me to games, they would sit me. So, I wouldn’t even sit on the sideline. I would up in the box — a healthy scratch. And that’s really not the best thing to be in the NFL.

Before Week 6 of the 2020 season, Meyers played a total of 22 snaps with just 1 target and reception for 7 yards. Meyers was inactive for the two games prior to getting 41 snaps against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.

“Probably like the sixth or seventh game of the season, my mood had completely changed,” Meyers continued. “I wasn’t talking. I had headphones on every day in the building. I was really going through it. (Newton) just came to me and was like, ‘I can see it, man, I can see it. You’re a good player, but you’re just in your own head right now. Just keep going, know what I mean? When your number’s called, you’ll be all right.’ But I was down. He came and … really lifted me up. And then I finally got my chance. He was giving me the ball. He was feeding me. Stayed positive. Whenever he went training, he’d take me with him.”

Newton mostly trained in the offseason with Meyers but also had workouts with other Patriots receivers and tight ends.

The time Newton spent clearly made a major impact on Meyers. He was able to take his opportunity and run with it as Newton predicted.

“Cam was really a great quarterback to play with,” Meyers said. “I’ve enjoyed all the quarterbacks I’ve played with. But, as far as lifting me up as a person and at the same time really helping me as a player, nah, he definitely (helped).”

Here is a look at Meyers speaking to Emezie about Newton.

Jakobi talks about his relationship with Cam and how much of a leader he was to him in the early stage of his career. pic.twitter.com/wdADMTZ7d4 — EmekaTalkss (@EmekaTalks) October 14, 2022

It’s amazing how Newton, a player not fondly remembered in recent Patriots history, could be the man one of the team’s current stars recognizes as one of the most influential former teammates.

Jakobi Meyers Active for Patriots in Week 6

Meyers has been battling injuries over the past month, but he was active for the Patriots’ Week 6 battle with the Cleveland Browns. Meyers was one of rookie Bailey Zappe’s top targets early and the former didn’t appear to be showing any evidence of his injuries in the first half.

New England held a 10-6 edge over the Browns at halftime, with Zappe looking solid but unspectacular in the first 30 minutes.

Zappe completed 11 of 17 passes for 117 yards with no TDs or interceptions. Zappe was strip-sacked by Myles Garrett as the all-world pass rusher beat Isaiah Wynn off the edge to cause the turnover. Wynn was benched immediately after the play as he struggled mightily early with penalties and poor protection.

Veteran tackle Marcus Cannon replaced Wynn.