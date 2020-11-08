Cam Newton: “I Take it Personal”

The New England Patriots and Cam Newton are in desperate need of a win on Monday night against the New York Jets. Newton met with the media last week and had some strong convictions as his team approached the must-win game.

“I Take It Personal”

Newton was asked during his time with the press ahead of the Week 9 clash with the Jets how he handled the ups and downs from a game like the Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Newton’s answer was simple. He said: “I take it personal.”

Newton wanted to make it clear, as he did with multiple subjects that came up in the video, that bad taste in his mouth after a loss isn’t a fleeting feeling.

It’s something he carries with him and uses as fuel to improve. He’ll need to be good on Monday, even though the Patriots are playing the win-less Jets.

Patriots’ Lengthy Injury Report

All division games are tough. The records tend to fly right out of the window in those contests. On top of that, the Patriots are coming into the game mangled.

The Jets won’t have starting quarterback Sam Darnold, so Joe Flacco will start in his place.

Even still, the Patriots are in even more of a tough spot with an eye-popping 17 players showing up on the team’s injury report. Obviously, some of the players listed as questionable will play on Monday, but that’s still a lot of guys to have functioning below 100 percent.

Just in Time

Still, this game with the Jets comes along at the perfect time for the Patriots. In the NFL, this is as point-blank as it gets. The Patriots are in a must-win game against a team that is 0-8. If they can’t win on Monday night, the problems are even worse than we thought.

