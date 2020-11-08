Cam Newton: “I Take it Personal”

The New England Patriots and Cam Newton are in desperate need of a win on Monday night against the New York Jets. Newton met with the media last week and had some strong convictions as his team approached the must-win game.
Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!
“I Take It Personal”
Newton was asked during his time with the press ahead of the Week 9 clash with the Jets how he handled the ups and downs from a game like the Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Newton’s answer was simple. He said: “I take it personal.”
Newton wanted to make it clear, as he did with multiple subjects that came up in the video, that bad taste in his mouth after a loss isn’t a fleeting feeling.
It’s something he carries with him and uses as fuel to improve. He’ll need to be good on Monday, even though the Patriots are playing the win-less Jets.
Patriots’ Lengthy Injury Report
All division games are tough. The records tend to fly right out of the window in those contests. On top of that, the Patriots are coming into the game mangled.
The Jets won’t have starting quarterback Sam Darnold, so Joe Flacco will start in his place.
View this post on Instagram
The Patriots will be facing Joe Flacco on Monday night instead of Sam Darnold when they face the New York Jets. He's a Super Bowl winner, but not the same guy he was years ago. Do the Patriots get to him? #Patriots #NewEnglandPatriots #CamNewton #StephonGilmore #DevinMcCourty #JasonMcCourty #JoshMcDaniels #JCJackson #LawrenceGuy #ChaseWinovich #JoshUche #KyleDugger #JoeThuney #JamesWhite #DamienHarris #JarrettStidham #AdamButler #JJTaylor #DevinAsiasi #DaltonKeene #JulianEdelman #NKealHarry #GunnerOlszewski #DavidAndrews #BillBelichick #isaiahzuber #MasonKinsey #AFC #NFL
Even still, the Patriots are in even more of a tough spot with an eye-popping 17 players showing up on the team’s injury report. Obviously, some of the players listed as questionable will play on Monday, but that’s still a lot of guys to have functioning below 100 percent.
View this post on Instagram
The Patriots' Injury Report is OUT OF CONTROL Ahead of their Monday Night meeting with the winless New York Jets. N'Keal Harry and J.J. Taylor are out. Take a look OUT WR N'Keal Harry (concussion) – DNP RB J.J. Taylor (illness) – DNP DOUBTFUL No Players Listed QUESTIONABLE LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin) – LP LB Shilique Calhoun (knee) – LP DT Carl Davis (concussion) – LP S Cody Davis (calf) – LP S Kyle Dugger (ankle) – LP K Nick Folk (back) – DNP CB Stephon Gilmore (knee) – LP DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee) – LP RB Damien Harris (ankle) – LP TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring) – LP CB J.C. Jackson (knee) – LP TE Dalton Keene (knee) – LP G Shaq Mason (calf) – LP DE John Simon (elbow) – LP G Joe Thuney (ankle) – LP DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand) – LP #Patriots #NewEnglandPatriots #CamNewton #StephonGilmore #DevinMcCourty #JasonMcCourty #JoshMcDaniels #JCJackson #LawrenceGuy #ChaseWinovich #JoshUche #KyleDugger #JoeThuney #JamesWhite #DamienHarris #JarrettStidham #AdamButler #JJTaylor #DevinAsiasi #DaltonKeene #JulianEdelman #NKealHarry #GunnerOlszewski #DavidAndrews #BillBelichick #isaiahzuber #MasonKinsey #AFC #NFL
Just in Time
Still, this game with the Jets comes along at the perfect time for the Patriots. In the NFL, this is as point-blank as it gets. The Patriots are in a must-win game against a team that is 0-8. If they can’t win on Monday night, the problems are even worse than we thought.
Also Read:
- Patriots Rookie Has Shot to Pull Off Rare Feat on Monday
- Jets Forced to Make QB Change Vs. Patriots After Injury
- Jets Head Coach Calls Out Patriots’ ‘Big Loss’ on Defense
- Tom Brady Addresses Patriots’ 2020 Struggles
- Fast-Rising QB Prospect Called Potential ‘Future of the Patriots’