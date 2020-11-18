Patriots Coach Has Strong Words About Cam Newton

The rest of the New England Patriots‘ 2020 NFL season is pretty simple. They can’t really afford to lose more than two more times the rest of the way if they’re going to have any shot at making the playoffs. That said, it would appear the team is comfortable with the man under center and his ability to lead the squad to the postseason.

Josh McDaniels With High Praise For Cam Newton

On Tuesday, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels spoke to the media about Cam Newton’s recent play (a little more on that in a second). While acknowledging Newton’s positives on the field, he also wanted to make it clear, his quarterback’s qualities are as much intangible as they are tangible.

“I think Cam is a perfect example of what a leader should be,” said McDaniels.

It’s funny how so many people predicted Newton and the Patriots wouldn’t be a fit prior to the 2015 NFL MVP signing with the New England during the offseason.

Yet, to a man, every coach and player does nothing but sing Newton’s praises.

Excelling in Leadership Roles is Nothing New For Newton

Contrary to what some would have you to believe, it appears Newton has always been a strong leader. Dating back to his days with the Carolina Panthers, Newton’s leadership was drawing rave reviews.

Steve Taranto of 24/7 Sports seemed to know what many in Patriots Nation are in the process of learning. He wrote this of Newton and the mighty misperceptions around him in 2019.

There are so many people who think they know who Cam Newton is but really don’t. Whether it’s someone who suggests that he’s more concerned about fancy dress than about winning and losing or who simply will not drop Super Bowl 50 and the way he handled losing on the NFL’s biggest stage, there is no shortage of Cam Newton detractors – most of whom are blissfully unaware of how uninformed they are. But with any luck, anyone who watches All or Nothing will come to see Newton in a completely new light: Because it lays out the very sort of veteran player and leader that he has grown into.

We’re watching it, Steve.

His Recent Play is Validation

Over the last two weeks of the season, now that it appears he’s back from the effects of COVID-19, Newton is leading the NFL in completion percentage. He led a game-winning drive over the New York Jets in Week 9 and played mistake-free football on Sunday night in defeating the Baltimore Ravens.

Newton has done it with his arms, legs, head, and of course his heart.

Next Assignment: Beat the Texans

This Sunday, Newton and the Patriots face Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans in another must-in contest that could push the Patriots back to .500 on the season. Whatever happens, it looks as though Newton has already won over his coaching staff.

