Cam Newton is Making Million-Dollar Change in 2021

Many people make New Year’s resolutions, but few people plan on implementing as much change as New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

The 2015 NFL MVP recently shared his plan to lose 20 pounds heading into the 2021 NFL season, and now he’s talking about yet another significant change for the new year. Newton is well known for his fashion sense.

His polarizing outfits were heavily discussed this past season and throughout his career. It seems Newton’s attire has cost him a great deal of money over the years. According to one of his recent vlogs, Newton says he may have spent millions on clothes that he only wore once.

That’s a habit he plans to change moving forward. Newton reflected and looked ahead.

My 1st Hat Collection With Meshika | Cam Newton VlogsCam Newton takes a trip to LA to help design and create a new Black History Month Line of hats for his company Meshika Follow Cam on Social Media! Twitter: twitter.com/CameronNewton/ Instagram: instagram.com/cameron1newton Facebook: facebook.com/CamJNewton2/ Production: Iconic Saga Instagram: instagram.com/iconicsaga/ Director of Photography: Omari Collins Instagram: instagram.com/ogcollins_media/ Editor: Connor Harrison Instagram: instagram.com/cnharrison1/ 2021-02-14T22:47:04Z

One of my New Years’ resolutions is to not buy high fashion. I want to be more of a thrift-store shopper. I want to be more of a vintage shopper. I want to be more of a person that finds gems in stores that are less expensive, and to still be able to give it its fine look, but I’m still myself. I’ve spent thousands and thousands of dollars, maybe even millions of dollars on clothes that I only wore once, so to be able to recycle the closest, so to speak, is something that’s challenging. But at the same time, it’s going to be fun to do so throughout this whole year.

In the video above, Newton also talked about working with his hat stylist to create a Black History Month collection. It’s an interesting video and complete departure from NFL football.

Potential Return to the Patriots

With each passing day, the talk and belief that the Patriots might bring Newton back for a second year seem to become more realistic.

ESPN’s Keyshawn Johnson and Mike Reiss have both mentioned the possibility of Newton returning to New England. It all depends on the prominent names like Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, and others around the league. Suppose an improved Newton is in the mix with second-tier options like Carson Wentz, Marcus Mariota, and Mitchell Trubisky. In that case, it’s not hard to imagine Bill Belichick and Co. running it back with the guy who helped lead them to a 7-8 record in 15 starts despite some less-than-ideal circumstances.

Other Options for Newton

Until Newton signs elsewhere, expect to hear free-agent prognosticators routinely mention the Washington Football Team as a potential landing spot. WFT isn’t set at the position, and there are too many connections to Newton’s best years with the Carolina Panthers in place, including head coach Ron Rivera and Scott Turner. The latter is the son of Newton’s former offensive coordinator in Carolina, Norv Turner.

Quite honestly, the only destination that makes more sense than WFT is a return to New England. It feels as though Newton has some unfinished business in Foxborough, and that 2021 meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady will be more memorable if Newton is under center when the game takes place.

