Cam Newton’s Pre-Game Outfit Draws Massive Interest

The New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton was trending on Sunday afternoon, even before his game vs. the Arizona Cardinals got underway.

As has been the case throughout this season, Newton’s pre-game outfit has social media buzzing.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The Western Theme

Newton has gone with a few different looks this season for his pre-game outfit. On Sunday, he took things out west. When I say west, I mean like, Clint Eastwood, spaghetti western west. Take a look at the poncho-powered look Newton gave the world ahead of the Patriots’ matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

As is the case with quite a few of Newton’s looks, it’s not necessarily for me, but I will say this one is pretty interesting. He’s clearly changed the act of pre-game outfits into an art form.

The Reaction

As you might imagine, the reactions were aplenty to Newton’s latest look.

The Cam Newton getup for Week 12. 📷: @PATRIOTSdotCOM pic.twitter.com/tBuDQThP8L — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) November 29, 2020

They put Cam Newton in the new Red Dead Redemption 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z3faC9Xq5h — Jeff (@JeffJSays) November 29, 2020

Cam Newton is dressed for a showdown at high noon 😂 pic.twitter.com/s38T65CO56 — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) November 29, 2020

Cam Newton: “This town ain’t big enough for the two of us,

partner.” Tom Brady: “Cam, I already told you that I moved to Tampa.” pic.twitter.com/rVBHrv7V8X — Texas 3-Step 🤠 (@Texas3Step) November 29, 2020

The Early Going in the Game

On the field, Newton got off to a bad start. The Patriots have struggled handling the blitz all season. The Cardinals are clearly aware of this problem as they dialed up pressure on New England’s first play from scrimmage.

The pressure produced a hit on Newton as he threw, and the ball bounced in the air and was intercepted. The turnover, which snapped a streak of 117 consecutive throws for Newton without an interception, led to a TD from Kenyan Drake and an early 7-0 hole for the Patriots.

The rest of the half was hit and miss for the Patriots’ offense. Newton did lead his team on TD-scoring drive toward the end of the first quarter and into the second period. They needed a fourth-down conversion, which was converted by a perfectly executed option lateral from Newton to James White that got into the end zone.

However, the team was unable to put any more points on the board. After a crucial fourth-down goalline stand to close out the first half, the Patriots settled for a three-point deficit as the half ended with the Cardinals up 10-7.

Patriots’ Playoff Hopes Hanging in the Balance

The Patriots must find a way to get it done in this game. They have come into this contest with a 4-6 record. Another loss would all but kill any hopes they have of making it to the postseason. They are in a position where they need to essentially win out to have a good shot at the postseason, though 10-6 doesn’t guarantee a spot in the playoffs.

The NFL has added a playoff spot, and there is talk that another could be added as well, which would help the Patriots and other bubble teams. The last time the Patriots missed the postseason was 2008. That’s when Tom Brady was injured for the season, and Matt Cassell took over at QB. The Patriots finished 11-5, but it wasn’t good enough to make the playoffs.

Also Read: