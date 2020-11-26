Cam Newton Is in the Midst of an Impressive Streak

The New England Patriots‘ quarterback Cam Newton had a rough patch after coming back from COVID-19, but since he was benched in Week 7, he’s been deadly accurate.

117 and Counting

Newton had a nightmarish game back in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. It was rock bottom for him and the team as the Patriots were thrashed 33-6. It was the only game all season the Patriots simply were not in at any point past the first quarter.

Newton threw three interceptions that game and was benched toward the end of the third quarter in favor of Jarrett Stidham who promptly threw a pick of his own.

Newton came back and played well in the following game against the Buffalo Bills as Bill Belichick stuck with him as his quarterback. Unfortunately for Newton, his fumble in the waning seconds snatched any chance of victory away from the Patriots.

While he played well, the fumble sort of drowned out the positive momentum he established in that contest. Newton completed a modest 15 of his 24 passes for 175 yards and he ran for 54 yards and a touchdown. He didn’t throw a single interception in that game, and it started the streak he’s still carrying that has seen him make 117 consecutive passes without a pick.

That’s one of the longest current streaks in the league. Only the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson and the New Orleans Saints’ injured future Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees have longer current streaks without throwing a pick.

During his streak, Newton has completed 68 percent of his passes, and he’s unquestionably ready to take on more of a load as a passer. The Patriots aren’t built to be the kind of team that throws the ball 50 times a game. The running game is still their best weapon.

However, teams are beginning to dare the Patriots to throw the ball. For the sake of balance and preparing the weapons in the aerial attack to be more dangerous, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels needs to remove his restrictions on Newton’s throwing opportunities.

Taking Care of the Ball Overall

Newton hasn’t just been staying away from interceptions.

He’s also been covering the ball whenever he’s been hit in the backfield, or during the times when he’s scrambled or taken off on a designed QB run play. Newton understands it is paramount for the Patriots to take care of the football, and he’s doing his part. His last turnover occurred in the game against the Bills, and likewise, the entire offense hasn’t had a miscue of that nature in that same span.

The Patriots must continue this trend on Sunday when they take on the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona hasn’t been great at forcing turnovers this season. They are tied for 14th in the league in interceptions with eight. Newton will do his best to keep from adding to that total, but that carefulness cannot come at the expense of having a strong passing attack.

