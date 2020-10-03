Cam Newton Is COVID-19 Positive; When Will the Patriots Play The Chiefs?

The New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, and he has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Newton’s positive test and the same result for Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu has forced the NFL to postpone Sunday’s Week 4.

Per the NFL, the game will be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday if Newton and Ta’amu’s teammates generate multiple positive tests.

Patriots Vs. Chiefs Postponed

When Can Cam Newton Return to Action?

There are two scenarios for Newton at this point. If he is asymptomatic (meaning he doesn’t exhibit a cough, fever, lost of a sense of taste or smell), Newton can return to the team’s facility after 10 days have passed since the first positive test.

In Newton’s case, the earliest he could return to the facility would be October 12. That would mean he’s also going to miss next weekend’s game with the Denver Broncos as well. There is a chance he could return sooner. If Newton tests negative in two separate tests, taken 24 or more hours apart, he could return as soon as five days after the first positive test.

At this point, we don’t know if Newton is showing symptoms or not. However, if he does, then he wouldn’t be allowed to return to the Patriots’ facility until the 10 days have passed since the first positive test, and at least 72 hours has elapsed since he last experienced any of the known symptoms.

Every time he experiences a symptom, the 10-day window would reset. Obviously, this is a less than ideal possibility for Newton and the Patriots as a player and team. However, the chief concern here is Newton’s health and that of others he’s been in contact with in the world.

