Cam Newton Is COVID-19 Positive; When Will the Patriots Play The Chiefs?

The New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, and he has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Newton’s positive test and the same result for Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu has forced the NFL to postpone Sunday’s Week 4.
Per the NFL, the game will be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday if Newton and Ta’amu’s teammates generate multiple positive tests.
Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!
Patriots Vs. Chiefs Postponed
View this post on Instagram
The New England Patriots' Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19 and the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad QB Jordan Ta'Amu has as well. This has caused the Week 4 game between the Patriots and the Chiefs to be postponed. Here is what Michael Beca of NFL.com wrote: "The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams," the league announced in a statement. "In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration." It was learned Saturday that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu have both tested positive for COVID-19 and have been placed on the reserve/COVID list. #Patriots #NewEnglandPatriots #CamNewton #StephonGilmore #DevinMcCourty #JasonMcCourty #PatrickChung #BrandonBolden #LawrenceGuy #ChaseWinovich #JoshUche #KyleDugger #JoeThuney #JamesHarris #LamarMiller #JarrettStidham #AdamButler #JJTaylor #DevinAsiasi #DaltonKeene #JulianEdelman #NKealHarry #MohamedSanu #DavidAndrews #BillBelichick #RobertKraft #AFCEast #AFC #NFL
When Can Cam Newton Return to Action?
There are two scenarios for Newton at this point. If he is asymptomatic (meaning he doesn’t exhibit a cough, fever, lost of a sense of taste or smell), Newton can return to the team’s facility after 10 days have passed since the first positive test.
In Newton’s case, the earliest he could return to the facility would be October 12. That would mean he’s also going to miss next weekend’s game with the Denver Broncos as well. There is a chance he could return sooner. If Newton tests negative in two separate tests, taken 24 or more hours apart, he could return as soon as five days after the first positive test.
At this point, we don’t know if Newton is showing symptoms or not. However, if he does, then he wouldn’t be allowed to return to the Patriots’ facility until the 10 days have passed since the first positive test, and at least 72 hours has elapsed since he last experienced any of the known symptoms.
Every time he experiences a symptom, the 10-day window would reset. Obviously, this is a less than ideal possibility for Newton and the Patriots as a player and team. However, the chief concern here is Newton’s health and that of others he’s been in contact with in the world.
Also Read:
- ‘Cam Newton Doesn’t Have Enough Good Teammates’ Says NFL Analyst
- Patriots Sign Former Miami Star, Hybrid LB-Safety
- Patriots‘ Chase Winovich ‘Pushing’ For a New Role
- Cam Newton Has Strong Statement On Patrick Mahomes
- Patriots RB’s Shocking Tweet Makes Light Of Sad Situation