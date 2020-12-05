Patriots Projected to Make Eye-Popping QB Decision in 2021

The New England Patriots aren’t expected to stick with Cam Newton as their starting quarterback in 2021, per Pro Football Focus.

According to the advanced football analytics firm, the new starting quarterback won’t be Jarrett Stidham or even one of the top rookies.

Ryan Fitzpatrick Predicted to Be the Patriots’ Next Starting QB

Yes, you read that correctly. The current Miami Dolphins QB and former Buffalo Bills and New York Jets quarterback is projected to sign a one-year, $10 million deal to play with the Patriots, the only AFC East team he’s yet to work for during his 16-year NFL career.

Here’s what PFF had to say about Fitzpatrick, and why he’ll be on the team’s radar this offseason.

The Fitzmagic rolls on for another season, as the journeyman QB seems to age like a rich Bordeaux. Miami made it clear this past offseason that retaining Ryan Fitzpatrick was a priority, even with clear plans to draft Tua Tagovailoa. The 38-year-old had an $8 million base salary for 2020 with no other compensation left on his deal, and teams were reportedly sending trade offers. Miami’s decision to keep one of the great “bridge” quarterbacks around has been a win-win for both parties, and there will be several suitors for Fitzpatrick’s services again in 2021.

At 38 years old, Fitzpatrick proved he can still play at a decent level this season. He has a 4-3 record as a starter this year, and he’s thrown 12 touchdown passes and eight interceptions while completing 68.5 percent of his passes for 1,909 yards.

He’s obviously not a long-term solution, hence the projected one-year deal, but as PFF says, he is one of the quintessential “bridge” quarterbacks.

If This Happens, What Happens in the Draft?

The Patriots still have to draft a quarterback. However, if they sign a guy like Fitzpatrick, it’s a good bet they won’t be using their first-round pick on a QB.

The Patriots know as well as anyone that you can find a top-notch quarterback outside of the first round. At one point, it appeared they might have found that guy in Jarrett Stidham. The team used a fourth-round pick on him in 2019, but have since seemed to fall out of favor with the mild-mannered 24-year-old.

If the Patriots had more confidence in Stidham, they wouldn’t be projected to sign Fitzpatrick, New England wouldn’t have even signed Newton to the bargain deal he received just before the beginning of the season.

Cam Newton Still Has Something to Say About This

Don’t count Newton out. He has played well in several spots this season and he has a 5-5 record as a starter this season. He’s had some ups and downs since returning from COVID-19, but there is reason to believe that with a full season and training camp in the Patriots organization, he could be better in 2021.

To get to that point, Newton might need to shine in the final five regular-season games of the season. It all starts on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. If Newton can play well and lead the Patriots back to .500, a lot of the quarterback-switching talk will subside, and we’ll be back thinking and talking about an extension for the former NFL MVP.

