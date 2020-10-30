Cam Newton’s Powerful Comments Draw Strong Reaction From Teammate

The New England Patriots‘ embattled quarterback Cam Newton has said all the right things since joining the team in July, but his play has dipped lately. Even through his struggles, he’s remained positive and accountable, and that hasn’t gone unnoticed by at least one of his teammates.

Cam Newton’s Powerful Statement About What He’s Learned Since Joining the Patriots

During media time on Thursday following practice leading up to Sunday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills, Newton was asked what he’d learned since signing with the Patriots back in July. His response was powerful and tremendously well received in the media, and with at least one of his teammates.

Take a look and a listen:

ESPN’s Mike Reiss commented on Newton’s statement and his “insightful” responses in general:

Cam Newton not only continues to be accountable for his poor play, but also insightful in providing detailed reasons for why he has been struggling. Some examples from today: pic.twitter.com/QwxxZVjvN6 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 30, 2020

Brandon Bolden Appreciates Newton’s Attitude

Patriots running back and special teamer Brandon Bolden (who opted out due to concerns about COVID-19) loved Newton’s comments and took to social media to show his support.

How can you not like this man 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/JneVlvxrmP — Brandon Bolden (@BB_HulkSmash) October 30, 2020

When someone as beloved and respected as Bolden has something like that to say, it shines a positive light on Newton, and it’s yet another reason he deserves a chance to right the ship. He has the support of his coaches and teammates, and at this point, much of the fanbase (even those who may have pre-judged him in the beginning). Now, he has to get back to the level of play he showed prior to the COVID-19 episode.

Sunday’s Game is the Biggest of the Year For Newton and the Patriots

For several reasons, Sunday’s game against the Bills is a must-win affair. The Patriots cannot afford to fall to 2-5 on the season. That would all but end any chances they have at making the playoffs–let alone winning the division.

A loss in the division would also be crippling considering they may be in a position where they will need an advantage with tiebreakers. Quite honestly, the team simply needs a win to get some of the confidence back that it might have lost during this three-game losing streak.

As for Newton individually, another bad performance will put him on the chopping block. Head coach Bill Belichick might have no other choice than to turn to Jarrett Stidham for the rest of the season, and that could even lead to Newton being released.

Newton has to play well, and a victory would make it all the better.

