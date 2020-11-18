Watch Cam Newton Destroy Ravens DB With a Madden Truck Stick

The New England Patriots had a ton of memorable plays from Sunday night’s huge win over the Baltimore Ravens.

A lot of people were talking about Jakobi Meyers touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead, and justifiably so. Others were discussing JC Jackson’s huge interception of Lamar Jackson at the end of the first half, and the Damien Harris ran, he left an indelible image on Patriots Nation with his play.

All of those plays were excellent, the Patriots’ quarterback Cam Newton made quite the statement on a designed run play. Perhaps you remember it, or maybe you don’t because it wasn’t a scoring play or a turnover. If you don’t recall, I can almost guarantee you the Ravens’ DeShon Elliott won’t ever forget it.

Elliott was on the business end of a run that looked as though Newton finished it by flicking up on the right analog stick as he plowed through the Ravens’ defensive back.

Take a look:

Cam Newton is one big dude 😳#BALvsNE | NBC pic.twitter.com/Wbto7iIX57 — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) November 16, 2020

Making a Statement

As a ball carrier, especially a quarterback, it’s somewhat rare to have an opportunity or the ability to punish a potential tackler. This is usually one-way traffic. However, most quarterbacks aren’t 6’5″ 250 pounds like Newton.

A week after Newton took a massive shot from New York Jets safety Ashtyn Davis, it had to feel good to dish out some punishment this time around.

Newton’s Day

If you’re looking to find Newton’s contribution ot the Patriots’ big win, only some of it is evident in the box scores. He completed 13 of 17 passes, for 118 yards with one touchdown, and most importantly no interceptions.

Newton also ran for a touchdown which was his ninth rushing score of the season. Beyond the two scores, Newton’s leadership and the physical presence he helped to establish with the blistering run were almost as big as the times he found paydirt.

Patriots Offense is Finding its Stride

New England now finds itself on the first win streak of the season. The victory over the Ravens on Sunday was preceded by a last-second win over the New York Jets the Monday night before the Week 10 triumph.

“Just finding ways to win. That’s pretty much been it,” Newton said about the past two wins. “Having good weeks in practice and following it up with in-game performances. … We’ve just got to keep doing that moving forward.”

Practice has been key for the Patriots because it’s something that hadn’t been having of late. COVID-19 and more traditional football injuries have caused a major issue for the Patriots this year, Newton had COVID019 and missed the Week 4 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to the win over the Jets, the team hadn’t won since before Newton was sidelined with the virus.

Now that he’s back and other pieces are falling into place, Newton and the Patriots are attempting to position themselves for a strong finish.

