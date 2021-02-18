Rumored Patriots Trade Target Finds New Home: Report

Carson Wentz will not be the next quarterback of the New England Patriots.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported the former No. 2 overall pick was being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts for two draft picks.

Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, league sources tell @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2021

The package the Eagles got back in return for Wentz is much smaller than what they were reportedly looking for originally. Wentz will be reunited with former offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who is the head coach for the Colts.

The Eagles may now be on the lookout for their next starter if they don’t believe Jalen Hurts is the man for that job long-term. Hurts took over for Wentz last season but failed to rally the team to a division title in the woeful NFC East.

It’s unclear how serious of a contender the Patriots ever were for Wentz, but the modest haul the Eagles received for him would have seemingly been in the range of something Bill Belichick and Co. might have been willing to offer for a starting quarterback.

One Less Option

With Wentz’s 2021 team settled, that’s one less option for the Patriots at quarterback. While Wentz might not have had a fleet of backers in the Boston area, he was still an option with some name recognition and relatively recent success in the NFL.

The Patriots still have a list of available options to choose from looking ahead to the 2021 season. There’s always the possibility of a trade for a major star like the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson, Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan, or Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson. Yet, all of those are considered longshots to be traded, even more to the Patriots.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ Marcus Mariota, or soon-to-be rookie quarterback Mac Jones might be more realistic options for New England.

With Every Major Name Slipping, Cam Newton’s Return Gets More Realistic

Cam Newton’s return to the Patriots is a real possibility.

That’s likely to cause something of an uproar in Boston–especially if another option that is viewed as stronger than Jarrett Stidham doesn’t accompany the signing in Foxborough. Newton didn’t have a great season in 2020, but there were several extenuating circumstances that impacted his play. It’s not crazy to think that Newton could be vastly improved in 2021. It’s difficult to quantify how much of an impact could be felt if the 2015 NFL MVP has a full training camp, better weapons, and doesn’t have to navigate a bout with COVID.

Newton had all of these issues in 2020, and the Patriots were still 7-8 in his 15 starts, and were in the playoff hunt until the final two weeks of the season. The Patriots fanbase isn’t used to those kinds of results, but it is a reality for NFL teams in a season of transition.

It’s important the Patriots don’t overreact and put themselves in a position to make the decision that is best for the organization.

