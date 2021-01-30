Patriots’ Projected Free-Agent Offer to Top WR Revealed

All early indications suggest the New England Patriots are going to be aggressive in their pursuit of wide receiver help ahead of the 2021 season.

These efforts are expected to lead to some interest in Tennessee Titans free-agent wideout, Corey Davis. For the past few weeks, the idea of a $15 million-per-year deal is what has been mentioned in relation to Davis. According to Patriots salary cap expert, Miguel Bezan, he projects that offer to be feasible.

He responded to a fan who asked about the potential availability of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Chris Godwin.

If Chris Godwin is not tagged, I expect him to get a deal that averages at least $20M a year in free agency. Doubt it will be from the Patriots. A $15M APY deal with Corey Davis is probably better value. https://t.co/o3XVpCXClw — 2021 Cap Space = $59,023,455 (@patscap) January 30, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Is Davis Worth $15 Million Per Season?

Without a question, the answer is yes.

Wide receiver is the Patriots’ biggest area of need. Their best receiver at this point is Jakobi Meyers, who really shouldn’t be higher than the third option on a good team. When that’s the way the depth chart looks, New England has to address this need aggressively.

Davis isn’t just worth $15 million because he plays the position where the Patriots have the biggest void. He’s a solid player who looks to be coming into his own. The former No. 5 overall pick is coming off a career year in 2020.

Davis made 65 receptions for 984 yards and 5 TD catches. While he fell short of 1,000 yards in 2020, at just 26 years old, there is every reason to think Davis’ best years could be coming in the next two seasons.

Signing Davis right now could work out well for the Patriots.

Where Would Davis Fit With the Patriots?

Barring a move for a bigger name or more established receiver, you’d have to believe Davis’ arrival would make him the Patriots’ No. 1 wide receiver. We don’t know what the future holds for Patriots legend Julian Edelman, and even if he does come back in 2021, Davis is bigger and younger and much more likely to be the top guy in the passing game.

Even if the Patriots don’t acquire anyone else but Davis to bolster the passing game, his presence alone is an instant upgrade. A wide receiver corps of Davis, Meyers, Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Isaiah Zuber, and Gunner Olszewski is a lot better than what the Patriots had in 2020.

What WR Prospects Are a Possibility?

The Patriots could also elect to look at the draft to make their major splash at wide receiver. That means players like Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle, Clemson’s Amari Rodgers, Florida speedster Kadarius Toney, LSU’s Terrace Marshall Jr., Western Michigan’s D’Wayne Eskridge, or even Arizona State’s Frank Darby could find themselves in a Patriots uniform in 2021.

It would be surprising if the Patriots only used the draft as their vehicle for improving at wide receiver. The team has routinely struggled to find playmakers at receiver in the draft, through trades or free agency. However, this year’s crop of wide receivers is among the deepest in years. With that dynamic and the offensive struggles of 2020, the pressure is on the Patriots to find a winner at receiver, one way or another.

Also Read: