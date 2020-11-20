Eye-Popping Patriots Statistic Proves Team’s Key to Success

The New England Patriots have proven over the past two weeks, they have the necessary pieces on their roster to be competitive every Sunday, and perhaps to make a postseason run over the final seven weeks of the regular season.

The team is getting healthier at all positions, and that should help on all levels. However, there is one area of their game that has proven to be the key to success.

Run, Run, Run

Tom Brady is the greatest Patriots player of all time, and perhaps the best NFL star in history. That said, New England’s record when the team runs the ball well is undeniable.

After Sunday’s huge upset win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Patriots are an unbelievable 53-3 this century when they have a running back run for 100 yards or more. That’s precisely what they did against the Ravens–in addition to sound defense and some timely plays from Cam Newton in the passing game–en route to their second straight win.

Damien Harris is an Emerging Star

Here’s a potentially bold statement, but one that you might agree with if you give it some thought. Damien Harris might have been in contention to lead the NFL in rushing had he not missed the first few games of the season on injured reserve.

It was Harris who eclipsed the 100-yard mark on Sunday against the Ravens, and quite honestly, he’s been a beast throughout the season when he’s been healthy. CLNS’ Evan Lazar is sold on Harris’ performance so far and seems excited about his future with the team.

Lazar wrote:

Analytics nerds say that very few running backs matter because most are a product of their blocking, but Harris is adding a noticeable amount of production on top of his blocking. The 2019 third-round pick brings power, tackle-breaking abilities, vision, and an extra gear to the Pats backfield. He’s the perfect early-down ball carrier for their offense.

I’m still in the camp of folks who put more emphasis on the play of the offensive line than the gifts of the running back, but there are a few guys who truly make a difference. Harris seems to be positioning himself as one of those players.

Rex Burkhead

While Harris deserves tons of accolades, let’s not forget the play of veteran running back Rex Burkhead. He took a pay cut in the offseason to stay with the organization, and he’s having the best season of his career.

He’s already found the end zone six times this season (3 rushing and 3 receiving) and he almost always makes something out of less-than-ideal situations. His versatility has been invaluable, both financially and on the field.

What About Sony Michel and James White?

Quite honestly, Michel’s stint on injured reserve and then on the COVID-19 reserve list has facilitated the changing of the guard at running back. Michel has battled injuries since high school, and while he had some strong moments early in the season, he’s become expendable.

White, while he doesn’t see much action–outside of some passing downs–his burst, headiness, and ability as a receiver are almost as valuable as his presence in the locker room. He’s a legit leader who the team needs for intelligence and experience as much as his soft hands in the receiving game.

